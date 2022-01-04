ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CES 2022 | HP upgrades the ProBook 440 G9 and ProBook 450 G9 with Intel Alder Lake processors

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HP ProBook 440 G9 and ProBook 450 G9 get an Alder Lake Refresh at CES 2022. Other specs include an FHD LCD panel, 53Wh battery, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and a privacy shutter for the camera. Both variants will hit shelves in March 2022 for an unspecified...

www.notebookcheck.net

