ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dara Sandhu Takes On Villain Role in Swiss Film ‘And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead’

By Neha Kirpal
indiacurrents.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai-born 34-year-old actor Dara Sandhu is playing the lead antagonist in the European film And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead directed by award-winning Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner that opened at the 17th Zurich Film Festival last year. The film follows the true-life story of Daniela Widmer (Morgane Ferru) and David Och...

indiacurrents.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Akhtar
Person
Michael Steiner
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Films#Film Star#European#Swiss#Taliban#British#Sci Fi
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Influencer Elle Darby sees her followers plummet by nearly 100,000 after it emerged she'd posted racist tweets as a teenager - with some fans branding her apology video 'insincere'

One of Britain's most successful influencers has seen her followers plummet after it emerged she'd written a series of racist tweets over ten years ago. Elle Darby, 26, from Wiltshire, who launched her own clothing brand on the back of her success as a social media star, has lost nearly 100,000 followers since tweets she wrote as a teenager resurfaced last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquest hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Showrunner’s Production Company Doubles Profits After ‘I May Destroy You’ Success

Jesse Armstrong had a great year. The “Succession” showrunner saw the third season of his HBO show air to continued acclaim, and it was renewed for a fourth season. And after the success of “I May Destroy You,” Armstrong’s Various Artists Ltd. — which produced the Michaela Coel miniseries — doubled its profits, according to a year-end report filed by the company. The report, filed by Various Artists earlier this month with the U.K. government, shows the company more than doubled its post-tax profit for the fiscal year ending in March. It reported a profit of £2.6 million, compared to £1.2 million...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

An Evil Demonic Army Rises Up in Trailer for the Supernatural Horror Film FALLEN

Lionsgate has released a trailer for a interesting-looking supernatural horror thriller titled Fallen. The story follows a lone priest who must battle an evil demonic army that is rising up to take over the world. This actually looks like a movie that I might enjoy, so I’ll give it shot. It’s got a simply and fun concept.
MOVIES
KTBS

Home Alone voted as Britain's favourite festive film

'Home Alone' has been crowned as Britain's favourite Christmas film of all time. The 1990 festive flick that stars Macaulay Culkin topped the poll with 35 per cent of the vote, with 'Elf' (26 per cent) and 'Love Actually' (23 per cent) following in second and third respectively. The new...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy