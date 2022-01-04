ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannister joining Blues in Pittsburgh

Cover picture for the articleDue to Assistant Coach Mike Van Ryn in COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Coach Steve Ott dealing with a back issue, Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach Drew Bannister will join the team to assist the coaching...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: One more Springfield call-up — Thunderbirds coach Bannister

PITTSBURGH — The Springfield call-ups aren’t quite done yet. Springfield coach Drew Bannister will be behind the Blues’ bench on Wednesday for the Penguins game as the team will be without assistant coaches Mike Van Ryn and Steve Ott. Tuesday was Day 5 in COVID protocol for...
