HOUSTON(KIAH) — It’s a new year, so there are some new laws in Texas that have gone into effect that people should know about. Laws like HB531, directly impact Houstonians. The law came about as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey. The law states a landlord must disclose whether the property has flooded within the last five years or is in a 100-year-flood plain. Half of Harris county residents are renters, this law will offer them more protection.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO