China’s First Service Craters After Sunac Pulls Out of Take Over Bid
By Sun Mengfan
yicaiglobal.com
5 days ago
(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- Shares in First Service Holding plummeted as much as 48 percent today after the sale of a majority stake in the property management arm of debt-laden Chinese developer Modern Land China to a unit of developer Sunac China fell through as the two parties could not...
The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported.
Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.
They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports.
The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
Jeff Gundlach said China is "uninvestable" because there's a risk that assets could be confiscated. China's data and relationship with the US can't be trusted, the "Bond King" billionaire said. The DoubleLine Capital boss predicted the US dollar as a reserve currency is "getting more near an end game." Sign...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China’s foreign exchange reserves totaled USD3.25 trillion as of the end of last month, up USD27.8 billion or 0.86 percent from the end of November and rising for the third consecutive month, per data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange today. The foreign...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- China's multi-manager investment landscape is expanding quickly as the value of newly established fund of funds jumped to exceed CNY100 billion (USD15.7 billion) in 2021, a historic high. Some 128 publicly accessible funds that invest in other funds were formed in China last year, raising...
Many users, taken by surprise, took to Chinese social media to complain about the short notice. What users had been playing was in fact an “archive-deleting test version,” LuoBuLeSi said in a notice. But one user snapped: “Have you seen a testing game that lets users add funds to their accounts?”
Chinese officials have started directing citizens to stock up on food amid rising vegetable, egg, and pork prices. Encouraging people to become preppers could just be how the Chinese government expresses concern about cold snaps and potential future COVID-19 lockdowns. But some fear it's a more sinister sign, indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants people to prepare for the growing threat of war.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 7 -- Midea Group is planning to focus more on the business-to-business sector, in addition to its dominant business-to-consumer trade, to seek more opportunities from commercial clients amid a general slowdown in the country’s property market, the vice president of the Chinese home appliances giant said recently.
Investing.com – China’s services sector activities grew faster in December thanks to rising demand and easing inflation. However, ongoing, small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the country weighed on the market. China Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on small companies in coastal regions, rose to 53.1 in...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Jinyuan EP’s shares jumped by the exchange-imposed limit after the Chinese cement maker that is expanding into the field of electric vehicle battery materials said it will invest CNY800 million (USD125.5 million) to build a lithium carbonate plant in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Chinese toy vendor Pop Mart International Group is planning to open its first theme park in Beijing’s Chaoyang Park, the Economic Observer reported today. The project is still at the design stage, but it will be an immersive leisure and entertainment space, the report...
A spoof James Bond video made by China's state news agency has backfired after the head of MI6 thanked them for the 'free publicity'. A four-minute video featuring a pair of spoof spies named 'James Pond' and Black Window' was shared by Xinhua. In sharing the clip, the Chinese state...
China Mobile’s opening day on the Shanghai market saw a strong rise and eventual flat close after raising the largest IPO on the Chinese stock market in over a decade. The communications company raised around $8.78 billion, but a quick 10.4% opening rally ended up falling back over the course of the day. The stock ended up close to its opening value by the close of day.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Shares in Sundy Land Investment soared by the exchange-imposed limit today after the Chinese real estate developer said that it is planning to set up a unit to develop lithium resources in order to tap into the lucrative electric car battery market, despite having no experience, equipment, team nor resources in the field.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Shares in Humanwell Healthcare bucked the stock markets’ downward trend today, advancing as much as 5.8 percent, after the Chinese analgesics maker said it will sell its holdings in US pharmaceutical products maker RiteDose for USD174 million. Humanwell’s share price [SHA:600079] closed up 4.06...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- China’s marine container manufacturers are worried about overcapacity as they hike output to meet demand, because the current global supply shortage is not due to a lack of containers, but rather to a lack of empty containers in circulation, industry insiders told Yicai Global.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Local governments in Shanghai, the southwestern province of Sichuan, the eastern province of Anhui and other areas of China broke ground on hundreds of projects in infrastructure, key industries and public welfare worth billions of US dollars on the first work day of the new year to help spur the economy amid slowing growth.
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- Buyers of Seres SF5, the first vehicle jointly developed by Sokon Group and Huawei Technologies, are claiming their rights after the carmaker suspended new bookings amid a fresh brand release. Owners of electric sport utility vehicle model Seres SF5 have complained on social media about...
(Yicai Global) Jan. 5 -- China Mobile’s shares rose on their first day of trading in Shanghai. The world’s biggest telecoms carrier also announced a plan to buy back some of its Hong Kong-listed stock. China Mobile [SHA: 600941] closed at CNY57.88 (USD9.10) today, a gain of 0.5...
Comments / 0