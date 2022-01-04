ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s First Service Craters After Sunac Pulls Out of Take Over Bid

By Sun Mengfan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- Shares in First Service Holding plummeted as much as 48 percent today after the sale of a majority stake in the property management arm of debt-laden Chinese developer Modern Land China to a unit of developer Sunac China fell through as the two parties could not...

