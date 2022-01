Germany is lifting its mandatory quarantine for British travellers from today, 4 January.The UK, along with nine other countries – including South Africa – has had the formerly harsh entry restrictions removed after being downgraded from an “area of variant concern” to a “high-risk area”.The nations, mainly in southern Africa, were put on the areas of concern list originally due to their high numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.However, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) confirmed that countries will no longer be placed on the list due to the Omicron variant, as it is already prevalent within Germany.Previously, travellers...

