Well, I have some crow to eat and some apologizing to do. After the Las Vegas Raiders got blown out by the Chiefs for the second time this season, I gave up on the 2021-22 Raiders and started focusing my x-Factors column on players that might have a future with the team, rather than ones that will impact the outcome of the game. However, the Silver and Black have won each of their three games since then and will earn a playoff spot with one more W.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO