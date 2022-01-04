Tom Brady details 'compassion' for Antonio Brown after receiver's mid-game meltdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday night he will continue to be a friend and support system for Antonio Brown.

“I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives too,” Brady said.

”And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through,” Brady added.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely. We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion,” Brady reportedly said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, adding that he has “a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.”

Brown’s season ended early in the third quarter of his former team’s victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, when he exited shirtless through the endzone tunnel. Prior to his departure, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had reportedly asked Brown to enter the game, but Brown refused.

Video footage prior to his departure shows teammates apparently attempting to calm Brown before he removed his jersey and undershirt and threw them both into the crowd. Brady admitted he did not realize what happened until after the game.

“I didn’t understand kind of what was happening until after the game,” Brady said. “I didn’t understand what transpired and I saw after the game Mike [Evans] was trying to talk to Antonio and so was O.J. [Howard]. And I know Bruce [Arians] was also. Again, it was just a very difficult situation for everybody involved.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday he wishes Brown the best, noting it was “very hard.”

"It was very hard. I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him," Arians said. “I hope that he's OK," he added.

