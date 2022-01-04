ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady details 'compassion' for Antonio Brown after receiver's mid-game meltdown

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday night he will continue to be a friend and support system for Antonio Brown.
  • “I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives too,” Brady said.
  • ”And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through,” Brady added.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday night he will continue to be a friend and support system for Antonio Brown following his former teammate’s dramatic mid-game exit a day earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GJYr_0dckqtlt00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely. We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion,” Brady reportedly said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, adding that he has “a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.”

“I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives too,” Brady continued. “And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

Brown’s season ended early in the third quarter of his former team’s victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, when he exited shirtless through the endzone tunnel. Prior to his departure, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had reportedly asked Brown to enter the game, but Brown refused.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Video footage prior to his departure shows teammates apparently attempting to calm Brown before he removed his jersey and undershirt and threw them both into the crowd. Brady admitted he did not realize what happened until after the game.

“I didn’t understand kind of what was happening until after the game,” Brady said. “I didn’t understand what transpired and I saw after the game Mike [Evans] was trying to talk to Antonio and so was O.J. [Howard]. And I know Bruce [Arians] was also. Again, it was just a very difficult situation for everybody involved.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday he wishes Brown the best, noting it was “very hard.”

"It was very hard. I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him," Arians said. “I hope that he's OK," he added.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Ap Photo Brynn Anderson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Bloke Arrested For Impersonating Tom Brady To Sell Fake Engraved Super Bowl Rings

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a New England Patriots player to try and sell Super Bowl rings with Tom Brady's name engraved on them. Police have confirmed that the bloke in custody, now known to be New Jersey local Scott Spina, has struck up a plea bargain with authorities which has seen him admit his guilt to five felony charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Surprising Admission On Antonio Brown

Sunday marked the shocking end to Antonio Browns’ career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and quite possibly his career with the NFL as a whole. But with that said, one former NFL general manager believes the clearly-troubled wide receiver still has a shot to make it in the league.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Opens Up More About Antonio Brown’s Tantrum, Bucs Release

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown likely never will be teammates ever again, but AB always will have a supporter in the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady only was concerned with Brown’s well-being after the troubled wide receiver acted his way out of the Buccaneers organization Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay’s signal-caller addressed the situation again on the latest “Let’s Go!” podcast, and he sang a similar tune.
NFL
Vibe

What Antonio Brown Leaving The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Says About The Modern-Day Black Athlete

Despite the various playoff implications and wild finishes that occurred during Week 17 of the NFL regular season, the most unpredictable outcome of the weekend was mercurial former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown leaving Met Life Stadium during the middle of his team’s game against the New York Jets this past Sunday (Jan. 2). Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs last season, was seen arguing on the sideline with Buccaneers coaches and teammates during the third quarter of the game before abruptly stripping off his uniform and throwing various items into the crowd prior to exiting...
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy