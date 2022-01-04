ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we finally getting an Xbox Goldeneye 007 re-release for James Bond’s 60th anniversary?

By Shabana Arif
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o12Zr_0dckqJR500

GOLDENEYE 007 could be coming to Xbox after a leaked achievement list was spotted.

Originally released on N64, the game was all set for an Xbox 360 remaster in 2008 but the project was cancelled due to messy rights issues.

But it looks like it might be getting revived after Xbox achievement tracking site TrueAchievements posted the achievement list for the title.

55 brand new achievements are listed for a complete 1,000 point gamerscore

The list indicates there's both a single-player campaign and online multiplayer.

Whether this is the 2008 incarnation of the game, which was completed but never released, or a remake, or a remaster, we don't know.

Twitter leaker Wario64 shared achievement pictures from the Xbox achievement list and the images look like the N64 version.

It could be an homage to the original game, or a port for the Xbox rather than a remaster or remake.

Just two gamers have been ticking them off the list so far — and both are employees at Rare.

The developer created the original game, so obviously the scenario that's unfolding makes it seem pretty likely that Goldeneye 007 is set to drop on Xbox.

The release would also line up nicely with James Bond's 60th anniversary, which is this year.

There's been no official announcement as of yet, so we'll have to sit tight for now.

