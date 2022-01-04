ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T and Verizon Agree to New Delay of 5G Rollout

By Ann Treacy
As someone who is currently on a road trip to California with plans to fly home, I am pleased to share a recap from Benton…. AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay their rollout of a new 5G service for two weeks,...

