Targus USB-C to 3-Port USB 3.0 Hub w/ Power Pass-Through, 5 Gbps Speed $14.86

When it comes to tablets, there are two kinds: premium models with glass and aluminium design and with prices to match (these are made by Apple) and more affordable tablets. The best of these are very keenly priced and made by Amazon, which tends to sell them at or around cost price, something other manufacturers can’t compete with.Amazon can do this because it sees the Fire tablet range as a way to lure customers into its ecosystem, hoping to sell services such as Amazon Prime or ebooks that can be read on the device.Amazon has its own, special operating system,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO