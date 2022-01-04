Targus USB-C to 3-Port USB 3.0 Hub w/ Power Pass-Through, 5 Gbps Speed $14.86

Work more efficiently with the Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter. Featuring 10 ports including a dual 4k HMI output—one up to 60 Hz and the other up to 30 HZ—it’s great for the workspace. Moreover, the Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter boasts dual display capabilities, a range of data ports, and a modern aluminum design. Best of all, this gadget includes a USB-C Power Delivery charging port with up to 100 watts of power. So you can keep your setup charged while you work. Furthermore, this Satechi device is compatible with a range of devices. This includes MacBook Air and Pro models, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, and more USB-C devices. Overall, ditch the clutter on your work desk and opt for a useful gadget that maximizes your workflow.
