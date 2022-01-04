Studies show telemedicine works well, experts still recommend in-person

Trained at Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine and certified in functional medicine by the Institute for Functional Medicine, Mary E. Miller-Wilson, adult nurse practitioner, begins her second year working alongside Dr. Hardik Shah, doctor of osteopathic and neuromusculoskeletal medicine, at Institute of Neuromuscular Medicine (INMMED). Functional medicine uses natural treatments for conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, autoimmune and genetic disorders, digestive illnesses and degenerative neurologic diseases as well as hormone replacement therapy in men and women.
