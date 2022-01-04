ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Tempted to Leave Michigan to Return to NFL

John Maakaron
 1 day ago
Last season, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh took a significant pay cut to remain with the program.

One year later, after securing a Big Ten East division title and Big Ten championship, rumors are circulating that Harbaugh could be on his way out at Michigan, following his team's disappointing 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl.

According to The Athletic, "Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."

One team that could heavily pursue Harbaugh is the Raiders.

It may be tough to turn down a lucrative, long-term deal, as Harbaugh has ties to the organization.

The 58-year-old former NFL quarterback started his coaching career with the Raiders back in 2003.

Also, Harbaugh is friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis, who could persuade the current Wolverines coach to work with quarterback Derek Carr to take his game to the next level.

Joe Rizzo
1d ago

He has already been a player, coached a team in the Super Bowl and College football playoffs. None of the elite coaches can say the same, neither can you!

