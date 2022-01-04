Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Tempted to Leave Michigan to Return to NFL

Last season, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh took a significant pay cut to remain with the program.

One year later, after securing a Big Ten East division title and Big Ten championship, rumors are circulating that Harbaugh could be on his way out at Michigan, following his team's disappointing 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl.

According to The Athletic, "Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."

One team that could heavily pursue Harbaugh is the Raiders.

It may be tough to turn down a lucrative, long-term deal, as Harbaugh has ties to the organization.

The 58-year-old former NFL quarterback started his coaching career with the Raiders back in 2003.

Antonio Brown Memes Featuring Detroit Lions Emerge Following Buccaneers Ordeal

The memes continue to surface featuring Antonio Brown!

Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Underdogs against Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions will be slight home underdogs when they play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Ford Field.

Two Detroit Lions Rookies Disappoint against Seattle Seahawks

Dan Campbell provided an honest assessment on two rookies who play on defense during his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

Also, Harbaugh is friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis, who could persuade the current Wolverines coach to work with quarterback Derek Carr to take his game to the next level.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.