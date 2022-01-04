ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains higher, Livestock lower

 1 day ago

Wheat for Mar. rose 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 20.25 cents at $6.0950...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 1 to 2 cents higher; wheat futures are 11 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the upper end of the range on softer spread action with spillover pressure from the wheat and support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft to start the new year with the weekly report showing production down 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks 638,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Bobble Their Way Into New Year

The livestock complex has had a stout case of Monday-morning frenzy, as the market tries to shake the doggish pace of the holidays and hit the ground running. The livestock complex is trading mixed into the New Year as the marketplace works to get a grasp on what’s ahead in the month and year to come. The lean hog market has many new changes headed its way with the onset of Prop 12.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed to Lower

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 3 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 11 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker with row crops and products down while wheat markets are mostly higher. None of the major grain market charts look to be in danger of damaging charts before the end of the year. The next leg of price action once volume returns next week will prove crucial.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybean Meal Keeps Nudging Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 4 cents and March KC wheat was down 2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, staying near its highest prices of 2021 as investors seem relieved that although new cases of coronavirus are rising rapidly, a heavy-handed response is not being needed to manage the situation.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Robust Demand Fuels Higher Cash Prices

Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market prepares for the latest export data as well as for the newest Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. What a day it was for the livestock complex! Heading into the week, we all thought that the week’s trade would be mundane and boring, given that the holiday slug was putting a damper on things. Thankfully, the robust demand in the market helped fuel higher cash prices for both cattle and hogs and the contracts closed higher too.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Generally Higher

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit their advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

For the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues firsthand....
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Come Back from Holiday Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 5 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 3/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 6 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are starting slightly higher, similar to European stocks, in spite of ongoing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Grain are mostly higher with corn and soybeans leading the way. Other than weekly grain inspections at 10 a.m. CST, there are no other reports on Monday’s docket.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as U.S. crude stocks decline, but gasoline supplies climb sharply

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 4.4 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.4 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported weekly inventory increases of 10.1 million barrels for gasoline and 4.4 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 1.9 million barrels each for the gasoline and distillate categories. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.6 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC
pnwag.net

Farmland Prices in 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Farmers National Company’s Randy Dickhut said over the past year, most of the Grain Belt saw increasing amounts of land getting...
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

New Year could mean upward trends in cattle markets

(LOOTPRESS) – While most local markets have been closed throughout the last couple weeks of 2021, local producers can look forward to strong demand and an upward trend in cattle prices throughout winter and spring of 2022. Calves, feeder cattle, fed cattle, breeding females, and bulls will all bring...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Inflation strikes fear as farmers plan for 2022

Many crop farmers are concerned about escalating costs. Bob Worth grows corn and soybeans near Lake Benton in southwest Minnesota. “I’m scared. I mean when you start looking at your input costs (and) what they’re going to be (compared to) 2021, our fertilizer costs are well over $100 an acre higher on corn and about twice as high when we fertilize soybeans.”
AGRICULTURE

