Grains higher, Livestock lower

Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market prepares for the latest export data as well as for the newest Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. What a day it was for the livestock complex! Heading into the week, we all thought that the week’s trade would be mundane and boring, given that the holiday slug was putting a damper on things. Thankfully, the robust demand in the market helped fuel higher cash prices for both cattle and hogs and the contracts closed higher too.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO