ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota rides hot streak with new '22 GR86 sports coupe 'FasterClass' campaign

By Webb Wright
The Drum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to keep its historic sales record going, Toyota is launching a three-pronged global ad attack for its new sports coupe. Three agencies united to dial up the fact that the 2022 GR86 sports coupe was ‘designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.’. After becoming the first automaker in almost...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredric Aasbø
torquenews.com

Fans Thrilled with New 2022 Toyota Camry Look

See what is new for 2022 Camry. Plus, a familiar face returns. Every year people look forward to what will be new with their favorite car, truck, and SUV models. Sometimes they will be completely redesigned. Perhaps a slight model year refresh. Maybe a new feature here and there. Or they could stay completely the same.
CARS
wincountry.com

Toyota poised to dethrone GM in 2021 as U.S. sales leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is poised to outsell General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, which would mark the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931. In the first nine months of 2021, Toyota sold 1.86 million...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fasterclass#Gr86#Saatchi Saatchi#Japanese#Bleacher Report#Hearst#Nbc#Hulu#Reddit Youtube#Motor Trend#Popular Mechanics#Tiktok#Toyota Marketing#Toyota North America
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport

The Toyota 4Runner has held the same hand and played the same cards for quite some time now. As for its strengths, it remains one of the few that actually excels at challenging off-roading feats. It has lots of standard driver assist technology. There’s hill-start assist, part-time 4WD with active TRAC and a sport enhanced suspension. Once inside, you’ll also find enough cargo and passenger space for every piece of camping, hunting or backpacking gear you could ever need. Truly the adventurers most loyal side kick.
CARS
ABC Action News

Toyota dethrones GM to become top-selling automaker in the US

General Motors was unseated by Toyota as the nation's top-selling automaker. In 2021, GM said sales were down nearly 13% while Toyota was up 10.4%. According to CNBC, nearly 115,000 more Toyota vehicles were sold than GM vehicles last year. GM had reportedly been the top-selling automaker in the U.S....
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Toyota outsold General Motors in 2021 to end 90-year streak

The world's largest automaker by volume outsold General Motors in the United States in 2021, becoming the first to do so since 1931. Toyota delivered 2.332 million cars to GM's 2.218 million in a year that saw the automotive industry hampered by supply chain shortages that Toyota navigated better than most, increasing its U.S. sales by 10.4% compared to 2020, while GM's were down 12.9%.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Driven: 2022 Genesis GV70 Proves Carmaker Has Reached A New Level

Genesis apparently can do no wrong with the new models it launches and the GV70 is just the latest example of this. The South Korean car manufacturer unveiled the 2022 GV70 exactly 12 months ago as a smaller, and more attractive, alternative to the larger GV80. Genesis probably should have launched the GV70 before it brought the G70 sports sedan to the market, given the shifting consumer interest away from traditional cars and towards crossovers and SUVs. However, as we recently discovered, the brand’s entry-level crossover has been well worth the wait and could be the best overall package in its current line-up.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Truth About Cars

Toyota Is Now America’s Best-Selling Automaker

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp looks set to embarrass American automakers on their home turf by ending the year as the U.S. market’s top-selling brand for 2021. Toyota had previously reported it moved 688,813 vehicles in the United States from April to June, outperforming General Motors and setting the stage for the rest of the year. At the time, the domestic manufacturer claimed its numbers were down due to the global semiconductor shortage that continues to disproportionally impact American automakers. While there are a few sound logistical reasons for that, the chip deficit also becomes a convenient excuse for brands that cannot seem to get their general supply chains under control. No matter how you slice it, GM looks to have screwed up managing inventory and Toyota is picking up the slack.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Blitz helps Toyota GR86 owners make some truly wild custom rides

One of the better sports cars for automotive enthusiasts looking for a lightweight ride suited to the track is the Toyota GR86 and its Subaru BRZ twin. At a time when both rear-wheel drive and manual transmissions are becoming rare in cars, the GR86 offers both. In most areas, you won’t see many GR86 cars on the roads because they are one of the rarest Toyotas of all.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This JDM Toyota Supra Is A $130,000 Dream Ride

It's no secret that top Japanese tuning companies demand premium prices. Looking for Nismo parts for your GT-R, or Spoon products for your Honda Civic? You're going to have to fork over tons of cash. The same goes for TOM'S, a legendary Japanese tuning company that has traditionally worked with Toyota to produce some of the meanest JDM sports cars the world has ever seen. TOM'S has an especially rich history with the Toyota Supra that stretches back to the glory days of the Japan Grand Touring Car Championship. But today the focus is on a TOM'S fettled A90 Toyota Supra, which is up for sale for a staggering $127,000.
BUYING CARS
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Toyota Is Probably The New U.S. Sales King

Toyota had a good 2021, Tesla did, too, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 4, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Probably Bested GM In America In 2021 For The First Time In Decades, But GM Doesn’t Sound Too Concerned. GM has...
ECONOMY
CNET

Toyota breaks GM's 90-year sales streak in 2021

Here's something you probably didn't know: General Motors has been the best-selling vehicle manufacturer in the US for full-year sales since 1931. Just think about that for a second. Now think about how salty the folks in Detroit are that Toyota just broke that 90-year winning streak. That's right, Toyota...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy