Speaking of architecture, here’s the Sandwiching in History tour schedule for the year

Blogging about every dine-out meal I eat takes a lot of work and that work goes mostly unappreciated, which is to say that no one actually reads the blog. (That’s an assumption, albeit a confident one – I haven’t checked the analytics in years.) The blog isn’t monetized in any way. An audience would be nice sometimes, but not having one clearly doesn’t discourage me from maintaining what is essentially a monthly food ranking accompanied by some personal notes to remind me what I ate. While it would be cool to have the glamorous perks that I’m sure the folks at The Mighty Rib and Rock City Eats enjoy — private tastings, comped meals, bigger portions, maybe!? — I also like not being beholden to things like advertisers and clicks and relationships with chefs and restaurant owners who will get mad at me if I call them out for trying to make a salad dressing out of ketchup. I’m not in the food blog game to make friends. I just want a quiet outlet to vent about when a restaurant served me shitty food, or when one served me exemplary food.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO