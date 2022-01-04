ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Speaking of architecture, here’s the Sandwiching in History tour schedule for the year

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Jan. 7 – Saline County Courthouse, Benton. Feb. 4 – Hinderliter House, Historic Arkansas Museum, Little Rock. April 1 – La Petite Roche (The “Little Rock”), Little Rock. May 6 – Camp Ouachita Girl Scout Camp Historic District at Lake Sylvia Recreation Area,...

Arkansas Times

‘Black Alchemy’: A Q&A with photographer Aaron Turner

Photographer Aaron Turner’s “Black Alchemy” series is an enchanting hybrid of identity and darkroom chemistry, one that leaves the viewer wondering, “How did he do that?” Using archival portraits, mirrors, shadows, paper cuttings and projections, the West Memphis native creates elaborate studio installations and photographs them in black and white, each piece a statement in a grander thesis that grapples with social history, art history and life in the Arkansas/Mississippi Delta. Turner’s work, in 2021, won him the Houston Center for Photography Fellowship and made him a recipient of the inaugural Creators Lab Photo Fund from Google’s Creator Labs and the Aperture Foundation. We spoke with Turner via Zoom from his studio on the square in downtown Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Arts Council offers grant money for flash fiction, graphic novel writing, Delta Blues songwriting and more

Until April 16, the Arkansas Arts Council will be accepting applications in six categories for its annual Individual Artist Fellowship program, with up to $5,000 awarded to as many as 18 Arkansas artists. Unlike many grant programs designed to fund an artist’s specific travel or development need, the fellowships the organization awards are “are unconditional, non-matching grants made directly to individual artists. Awarded annually, these fellowships recognize the artistic creative excellence of the recipient’s work and enable the selected artists to devote more time and energy to creating their art and mastering their craft.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Ahead in the Arts: The calendar is full, though omicron looms

UPDATE: When we went to press with the event roundup below, omicron had just reared its head in Arkansas. Now, the virus continues to break records and place strain on Arkansas families and medical workers. The outlook is bound to change over the course of the next month. Until then, support your local artists however you can, get your booster shot, mask up, avoid crowded indoor spaces and stay informed.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Shea Lewis replaces Grady Spann as director of Arkansas State Parks

Shea Lewis — Hot Springs resident, deputy director of Arkansas State Parks since 2017 and a 24-year employee with the state park system — has replaced Grady Spann as director of state parks. Spann retired on Dec. 31, 2021 after 28 years working for the state park system. Spann began in 1993 as superintendent of Parkin Archaeological State Park; Lewis served in the same position at Parkin beginning in 2004.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center hosts opening reception for 2022 ‘Small Works on Paper’

The 35th annual “Small Works on Paper” exhibit, to tour around various galleries in the state over the coming year, gets an opening reception Thursday, Jan. 6, at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with brief remarks by Quantia Fletcher, director of Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, and Small Works on Paper Coordinator Cheri Leffew, followed by a gallery talk with several of the participating artists.
VISUAL ART
Arkansas Times

2021 in review: The 21 most-read Eat Arkansas stories of the year

2021 was supposed to be an improvement on the year 2020 for restaurants, dining and all things Eat Arkansas. In January, coronavirus cases were climbing to record numbers, but vaccines were becoming available, offering a glimmer of hope. However, restaurant employees — essential workers in the early pandemic days when everyone non-essential went home — were stuck in group 1-C, not eligible to receive the vaccine until mid-March, after the capacity directives on restaurants had been lifted. In February a record-breaking snowstorm caused a water main downtown to rupture, flooding the basements of two Main Street restaurants, forcing one to close for months. Over the course of the year restaurants grappled with labor shortages, inflation, supply chain issues and two new COVID variants, and despite it all, you could still go out to eat. It might have taken longer, the menu item you wanted might not have been available, but for the most part, the issues weren’t glaringly obvious for customers. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t there (tip well, please).
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Vermicelli, chicken parm and melt in your mouth scallops: Guy Choate’s top 10 meals of 2021

Blogging about every dine-out meal I eat takes a lot of work and that work goes mostly unappreciated, which is to say that no one actually reads the blog. (That’s an assumption, albeit a confident one – I haven’t checked the analytics in years.) The blog isn’t monetized in any way. An audience would be nice sometimes, but not having one clearly doesn’t discourage me from maintaining what is essentially a monthly food ranking accompanied by some personal notes to remind me what I ate. While it would be cool to have the glamorous perks that I’m sure the folks at The Mighty Rib and Rock City Eats enjoy — private tastings, comped meals, bigger portions, maybe!? — I also like not being beholden to things like advertisers and clicks and relationships with chefs and restaurant owners who will get mad at me if I call them out for trying to make a salad dressing out of ketchup. I’m not in the food blog game to make friends. I just want a quiet outlet to vent about when a restaurant served me shitty food, or when one served me exemplary food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
