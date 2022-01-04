These 7 Idaho Counties Are Experiencing the Most Growth

It’s a New Year and as we all prepare for self-improvement with our resolutions, so will the Ada County Highway District as they prepare to start construction of the Ten Mile Road Project. The construction will be taking place between Overland and Victory on Ten Mile Road later this month which will mean we’ll see a little bit more traffic in the area. Locals seem to have divided opinions as the area in which construction will begin isn’t as busy as other parts of town that could use the upgrade. Here is what we can expect when the project finishes completion in the fall of 2022 according to the Ada County Highway District.

