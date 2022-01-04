ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Little Caesars raising their prices?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
AMERICAN pizza chain Little Caesars was founded in 1959 and has since become known for its $5 hot and ready pizza deal.

In January 2022, the company announced a new price change to their historic deal, marking the first time in the promotional pie's 25 year history that the price has changed.

Is Little Caesars raising their prices?

In 1997, Little Caesars introduced their $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza and it has since become a staple for the organization.

On January 3, 2022, Little Caesars CEO Dave Scrivano announced an 11 percent price increase, making the new pie $5.55.

His reasoning behind the decision was later revealed as a way to balance the rising labor and commodities costs adding that the new price will include 33 percent more pepperoni, a product that has become more expensive due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our franchisees were highly accepting of this proposition. They want to treat their customers like gold and make sure they get the best product possible and they love the idea of more pepperoni," Scrivano told Forbes.

"We think we’ve got something good here with delivery and our Pizza Portal and our Hot-N-Ready pizza. We’ve got a good structure to really drive overall growth."

In 2021, Little Caesars reportedly saw record numbers in terms of sales and is hoping this price change will attract more customers.

What is Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizza deal?

Over the years, Little Caesars has offered customers Hot-N-Ready pizzas that do not require call-ahead orders.

The Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizza deal includes a medium Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, "3 Meat Treat" or Hawaiian pizza ready to go as soon as you arrive at the store with no wait required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQyrV_0dckkR2P00
Little Caesars pizza will now cost $5.55 Credit: Getty

Is Little Caesars sponsoring the new Batman movie?

Outside of raising their prices, the popular pizza chain has been busy with other business ventures, including new sponsorships and ideas.

On October 25, 2021, Little Caesars announced a new partnership with the upcoming movie, The Batman, which has since been labeled as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, according to IMDb.

"If you're looking for a signal to #BeLikeTheBatman, this is it. We’re partnering with #TheBatman movie & want to cast a fan like YOU in a commercial," Little Caesars tweeted.

Fans were able to submit videos on TikTok through October 30, pretending to be like Batman for a chance to be in an upcoming commercial.

The trend saw thousands of entries and the hashtag #BeLikeTheBatman gained over 28.2million views on the social media website.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, and stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright.

