Congress & Courts

After his son's suicide and the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not giving up

kdlg.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., experienced two unimaginable traumas in the span of a single week. On New Year's Eve 2020, his son Tommy, 25, died by suicide after years of fighting mental illness. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, just a day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin was at work...

www.kdlg.org

CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

House investigators of the Jan. 6 attack have a blind spot in their investigation: Senate Republicans.

No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

Rep. Jamie Raskin On Surviving A Double Blow of Tragedy and Finding the Strength to Lead

In the history of workweeks that start badly, few can compete with the one Representative Jamie Raskin began on January 6, 2021, his first full morning back in the Capitol since discovering the corpse of his son six days before. Raskin, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s Eighth District, was entering his fifth year in Congress, having first been elected on the same night as Donald Trump. The previous Thursday, after preparing a breakfast smoothie, he had gone to the room where his 25-year-old son, Tommy, was staying while remotely attending Harvard Law School and had found him dead, a victim of suicide. For Raskin and his wife and their two other children, this was the start of a nightmare. “After searching frantically for my phone—which I had thrown high in the air when I came upon the scene—after dialing 911 and screaming; after I tried to resuscitate him and get him to breathe by pressing repeatedly on his hard, beautiful chest…I floated through the house and under the grey winter sky, thinking perhaps I was gone forever, too,” Raskin writes in Unthinkable, his extraordinary new memoir of an extraordinary year. He spent a few days nearly catatonic, “rocking back and forth like a baby.” Then, on January 6, he rode down to the Capitol to try to work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Sean Hannity.

Adam Schiff said the committee believes Hannity was texting with Mark Meadows on the day of the riot. Requesting cooperation: The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will ask Fox host Sean Hannity to speak with them, panel member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) confirmed in a Tuesday afternoon television interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

House Republicans eye their own 'report' on Jan. 6 attack

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's record related to the Jan. 6 attack is tough to defend. The California Republican initially endorsed an official investigation into the assault on the Capitol before he changed his mind, helped derail the creation of an independent commission that his own point person had helped shape, and tried to sabotage the bipartisan congressional select committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wypr.org

"Unthinkable": Rep. Jamie Raskin's memoir of grief and patriotic duty

Tom's guest today is Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th District, which includes parts of Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick Counties. Raskin came to national prominence early last year when he was tapped by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be the lead manager in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” for the purpose of overturning the results of the 2020 election.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Representative Jamie Raskin talks January 6 and son’s death ahead of Capitol attack anniversary

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who served as lead impeachment manager of former President Trump's second impeachment trial and is on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, joined “CBS Mornings” on Monday to discuss his new book "Unthinkable." The book covers the impeachment and the death of Raskin’s son, who died just days before the Capitol siege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

House Democrats brace for the post-Pelosi era

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party, one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS

