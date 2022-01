I have worked in health care for many years, and I am constantly amazed at the medical miracles that happen every day. Consumer trust in doctors, nurses and hospitals has soared during the pandemic. Oklahomans know they can trust our state’s health care system to provide lifesaving care when they need it using the most advanced technology and expert medical knowledge. But health care is so much more than just healing us when we are sick, and we can do more to keep our families and our communities healthy in the first place. This will require changing the way we think about and pay for health care. This change in the way we deliver health care is known as the transition to value-based care.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO