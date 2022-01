EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Howard Ludwigson has been a friend, mentor, and a welcoming smile and advocate for our Gateways (ECASD) students while working out at Highland Fitness. Howard goes above and beyond to encourage our students’ participation and healthy well-being while at the gym. Thank you, Howard, for bringing your Sunshine to our staff and students at Gateways. Please give him the Sunshine Award.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO