Lynn Rudmin Chong: A response to critical letters written

Carl Golden’s timely syndicated column concerning journalism ethics pointed out that “public confidence in the news media is at an all-time low.” In today’s journalism, the concept of “the ends justify the means” has seemingly become a measuring stick for success and the myriad of questionable information disseminated by some journalists are revealing. Untruthfulness, distortions, myths, spinning facts, spreading blame, magnifying negatives, sowing suspicion and vitriol; encouraging entitlement, and fueling fear is now all part of the game. And, those spuriously attempting to stir up division memory-hole anything not conforming to their own ideology or narrative. Far too many journalists and commentators view their work as opportunities for promoting pet political or ideological notions, rather than the responsibility for truthfully informing the public, then allowing readers and viewers to decide for themselves. They have become so arrogant as to think the American public will believe everything they say today and will forget whatever was said yesterday.

JOURNALISM ・ 7 DAYS AGO