Lynn Rudmin Chong: A response to critical letters written

 2 days ago

Althea Dunscombe: I grew up with a medical doctor father and nurse mother, and witnessed plenty of dedicated care and heard those discussions of the health professions. Maybe Althea avoids hearing the mainstream media reporting on too-crowded hospitals and burnout of medical staff due to overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 sick, now...

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Freedom comes with responsibility

We all are upset about the effects of the virus on all of us. Whether you get COVID-19 or not, you are affected in some way.So, we all need to get the divisiveness behind us and forge ahead. We need to get on the same page and work together. It’s not any one single person’s responsibility to stop the trajectory of this virus. It’s not the president’s responsibility alone. Unless we all get on board, we will all suffer worsening consequences.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Vail Daily

Letter: In response to Gordon letter

Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility. $1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a...
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: In Response to Call to ‘Uncuff’ Police

In a recent editorial, Chronicle Publisher Chad Taylor suggests that the solution for safer communities is to "uncuff" the police. So Mr. Taylor implies that our streets would be much safer if only we would make the police less accountable. Seriously?. I agree that ignoring the smaller crimes and "defunding"...
Gazette

LETTERS: An effective response to Covid; rescuing abandoned Americans

We recently spent time in the Hawaiian islands and saw what a reasonable and effective response to COVID really looks like. This is a state heavily dependent on tourism, yet only a few months ago was so overwhelmed by the disease that their governor asked visitors to stay away. Since then, they’ve implemented strict entry requirements (fully vaccinated or a recent negative PCR test) and have fully embraced masking requirements for indoor spaces.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy

Carl Golden’s timely syndicated column concerning journalism ethics pointed out that “public confidence in the news media is at an all-time low.” In today’s journalism, the concept of “the ends justify the means” has seemingly become a measuring stick for success and the myriad of questionable information disseminated by some journalists are revealing. Untruthfulness, distortions, myths, spinning facts, spreading blame, magnifying negatives, sowing suspicion and vitriol; encouraging entitlement, and fueling fear is now all part of the game. And, those spuriously attempting to stir up division memory-hole anything not conforming to their own ideology or narrative. Far too many journalists and commentators view their work as opportunities for promoting pet political or ideological notions, rather than the responsibility for truthfully informing the public, then allowing readers and viewers to decide for themselves. They have become so arrogant as to think the American public will believe everything they say today and will forget whatever was said yesterday.
MassLive.com

Personal liberties also carry responsibilities, like masking (Letters)

I was humored by Katrina Ripka’s passionate appeal to not wear masks based on our rights as free Americans. (Letters to the Editor, page 4, Dec. 21) Will Ms. Ripka run through red lights and stop signs because they are impeding her freedom to get where she wants faster? Will she park on the street during a snow emergency because having to be off the street impedes her freedom to park where she wants? Will she waltz through Westfield on a hot summer day without clothes on because clothes impede her freedom to be cool? Will she drive 100 mph because she has a right to arrive first? Will she take blueberries from the store without paying because having to pay for her food impedes her right to eat when she’s hungry?
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
