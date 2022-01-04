ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Tampa's housing market hottest in the country

By Louis Llovio
businessobserverfl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA — Tampa’s housing market will be the hottest in the country in 2022, with home values rising 24.6% through November, about 10 percentage points higher than the 14.3% home value growth expected nationally, according to a new report from Zillow. The prediction catapults metro Tampa from...

Related
azbigmedia.com

Is a housing market crash on the way in 2022?

Last year was anything but normal — especially in Arizona’s residential real estate market. Median sale prices rose in Phoenix from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October, a 24.4% increase, according to real estate website Redfin. Houses listed for sale saw fierce bidding wars with buyers willing to contort themselves to meet sellers’ demands, which include such concessions as renting the home back to the sellers for a period while they found a new house to purchase. Can this continue, or is there a potential housing market crash on the way in 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
stpetecatalyst.com

Zillow projects Tampa Bay will be the top housing market in 2022

January 5, 2022 - Zillow has named Tampa Bay the top hottest housing market in the nation going into 2022, according to Zillow's annual analysis on the top 10 housing markets. Jacksonville followed close behind at the No. 2 spot. The other top cities that Tampa surpassed include Nashville, Tennesse; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia and others. Tampa claimed the top spot for Zillow's list of hottest housing markets due to the strong forecasted home value growth, a thriving job market, relatively scarce and fast-moving inventory and demographics that indicate a good number of potential buyers, according to Zillow. The markets expected to have the least amount of activity in 2022 are New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Jose – each characterized by relatively fewer new jobs and less favorable demographic trends than other large markets.
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Zillow: Housing Market Will Climb 14% In 2022

Look for torrid housing value increases to continue in 2022, says real estate research firm Zillow. It forecasts values will climb 14.3% nationally in the 12 months through November. Zillow economists predict that each of the top 10 markets will rise more than that, with Tampa, heading the list at...
expressnews.com

Zillow ranks San Antonio among top 5 hottest housing markets in 2022

Zillow ranked the San Antonio metro area the fourth hottest housing market in the nation heading into 2022. It was behind Tampa, Jacksonville and Raleigh but ahead of Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando and Austin in the real estate firm’s annual analysis of the country’s top markets. Austin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fortune

The Great Deceleration? The biggest jump in home prices is behind us—why housing appreciation will slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inflation is hitting the housing market, forcing South Florida buyers and sellers to change course

As inflation rises across the country, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying ...
Rock Hill Herald

Charlotte one of hottest US housing markets + COVID pushing ‘boundaries of what hospitals can handle’

Howdy, y’all. Kristen here with something cute to kick us off today. Bluegrass musician Andy Thorn — a North Carolina native — has made a name for himself online by playing banjo for a fox. Thorn has held several performances for the same animal, so they have quite the bond (my partner has informed me that this year for Halloween, we’ll be fox and banjo player). Take a second to chill out and enjoy the peaceful show here with the Observer’s Mark Price.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businessobserverfl.com

Miami developer sells luxury complex for $225 million

TAMPA — The Related Group has sold the 400-unit Manor Riverwalk luxury apartment building near downtown Tampa to a Denver real estate investment trust for $225 million. The sale of the eight-story building to Ares Real Estate Income Trust was completed Dec. 28, according to a spokeswoman for the Miami-based developer.
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

What’s ahead for the housing market?

Home prices soared last year, up as much as 20%. Will 2022 be another strong year in metro Atlanta real estate? We asked local realtors to share their predictions for this year.  Cynthia Lippert, Atlanta Realtors Association Many realtors will have already developed their 2022 business plans. Here are some of the predictions informing the […] The post What’s ahead for the housing market? appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

