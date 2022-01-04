Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?
By Gunner
2 days ago
The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the...
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it will be closing 37 stores by the end of February 2022, but is Midland on the list?. To focus more on digital sales, the company says it will close 37 of its brick and mortar stores to be able to put more money towards digital commerce.
It's rodeo time in West Texas. The annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off this Friday, January 5th, at the Ector County Coliseum and will run through January 15th. Professional Rodeo comes to an end every December with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas but it starts every new year in Odessa. Since 1933 the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has been the first professional rodeo of the new year to kick off another year of rodeo. It also begins stock show season for many young people.
I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
Listener Wrote: During the holidays went to my man's office HOIDAY PARTY....and all was well until one of his co-workers referred to herself as MY MAN'S WORKWIFE. No biggie I laughed it off until she kept saying it all night to everyone. and, yes NOW I'm still upset about it. My man says it nothing, but I say it is, right?
February 10th thru 27th, 2021. Dates that no one in Texas will soon forget. Two weeks and three days of arctic blast weather that took the Texas Power Grid down and shut down the Permian Basin. Most everyone went without electricity, heat, and running water due to freezing pipes. There is disagreement over exact numbers, but estimates say that anywhere from 210 to 702 people were killed. There were some who were lucky enough to maintain power and be unaffected-just depended on your location. My house was one that was affected-and the power would go down for hours and hours, come back briefly for a bit, then be gone again. If it weren't for figuring out that our gas fireplace's ignition could be powered by two 'D'-sized batteries and bypass the wall switch--we wouldn't have had a heat source.
We all have our childhood memories of ringing in the New Year at home with our families. At my house, my mom used to hand out pots and pans from the kitchen with wooden spoons-and at midnight we'd all bang on the pots and pans with our spoons to welcome the new year in. And of course--as you get older--like 7th grade, 8th grade,, high school, so on and so forth... It's not so cool to be up late in your PJs banging on cookware with kitchen utensils--and you trade all that in for parties with your friends and significant others. All a part of growing up--and you look back on those memories of being little and being silly at home with your parents--and you'd give anything to go back there again.
One of the best things you can do, no matter what time of year it is-is support LOCAL businesses! All of us here at the radio stations try to do that as often as we possibly can. That's why when a new one opens, we can't wait to get out there and try it out! Since I moved to Midland from Chicago in July 2020 I've been in search of a place to make it my 'regular' when getting a haircut. Somewhere where the stylist does a great job and takes the time to be detailed, but at the same time is fun and conversational during the process so that it's not awkward to sit in their chair. I have now found the place:
It is that time of year again, the winter version that is, fireworks stands are open again for celebrating the new year. The answer is yes, Midland and Odessa can shoot fireworks this year because as of now, there is no burn ban in Midland or Ector Counties. But surrounding...
We had to road trip to Dallas this past weekend to take our dog to see a specialist vet in Lewisville Texas... So while we were there, we decided to try something that wasn't a typical chain restaurant and was unique to the area. Since the relatives we stayed with live in Coppell (and I also discovered I've been pronouncing the name of this town wrong my entire life--the accent is on the second syllable, not the first. So it's "cop-PELL", not "COP-pell"), we thought we'd head down the street a bit from their house and see what we could find.
Well, I have lived here all my life but one thing I don't ever remember seeing in my life is a Christmas Eve sandstorm. I have seen warm, cold, average, rainy, snowy, Christmas Eves in my lifetime but this past week gave me something I had never seen anywhere around Christmas, or at least that I can remember, a sandstorm.
