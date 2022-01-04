ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Frederik Andersen: Second Time’s a Charm

By The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the space of a month, Frederik Andersen had claimed the Carolina net the same way someone else once scared him away from it. Back in 2012, Andersen re-entered the NHL draft rather than sign with the Hurricanes because he didn’t see an opportunity to get past Cam...

thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Jake Gardiner
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Cam Ward
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Haydn Fleury
Person
Tony Deangelo
Person
Jake Bean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#The Maple Leafs
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey News

One Reason for Positivity for the NHL’s 10 Worst Teams

It’s safe to say that, after the year that just was, everybody could use a little extra positivity in their lives, right?. And for fans of the NHL’s most beleaguered squads, that’s doubly true. Sports, usually, are our pleasant escape from the harsh realities of life. But it’s hard to get much escapism from the season when your team is losing. And while the prospect of getting Shane Wright in the draft this July is enticing, a little instant gratification is always nice too.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey News

Could the Calgary Flames Bring Back Mark Giordano?

Speculation has percolated over whether the Calgary Flames will attempt to bring back Mark Giordano since the Seattle Kraken chose him in last summer's expansion draft. The possibility was raised last week by two Flames pundits during their predictions for the team entering 2022. Sportsnet's Eric Francis suggested the Flames...
NHL
The Hockey News

Jack Hughes is Developing Into the Player He Was Meant to Be

Prior to the beginning of this COVID-19-hijacked NHL regular season, some analysts had high hopes for the New Jersey Devils. Unfortunately, the Devils were brutal out of the gate this year, posting a 10-15-5 record before the league paused the season because of COVID. That said, in the three games New Jersey has played since the shutdown, they’ve went 3-0-0, and currently sit in a tie for sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
The Hockey News

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation Releases Update on Flames Arena Project

The weather might be frigid in Calgary at the moment, but the drama surrounding their search for a new arena remains red-hot. Following a slew of reports that surfaced last week suggesting that the deal between the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to develop a new downtown event center that would include a brand new arena for the Calgary Flames had fallen through, CSEC has offered an update on the matter that will do little to quell concerns.
NHL
The Hockey News

The Edmonton Oilers Need Better Goaltending

Just about everyone, except the Edmonton Oilers themselves, knew the team's main combo of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen were not enough to take a playoff-caliber team deep into the 2021-22 season. In Smith's case, he's just old, and his body isn't keeping up like it used to. For Koskinen,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
The Hockey News

PHF Selects Players for 2022 All-Star Showcase

With the event just a few weeks away, the Premier Hockey Federation has officially announced the list of players that will participate in the 2022 all-star classic. The group, which was selected by the coaches and GMs of all six PHF teams, is comprised of 30 of the league's best players and consists of three goaltenders, 12 defenders, and 15 forwards.
NHL
The Hockey News

How Will The Golden Knights Make Room For Jack Eichel?

The Vegas Golden Knights' early-season acquisition of Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres sparked questions over how they'll clear sufficient salary-cap space for the 25-year-old center. Those concerns have resurfaced with Eichel slated to return next month from neck surgery. Cap Friendly shows the Golden Knights sitting over $10.7 million...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy