Cardi B Rips Homophobic People: 'You Just Ugly'

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community over the years and 2022 isn’t looking any different. On Tuesday (January 4), the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a tweet that read, “Every bad bitch have a gay best friend cousin…if you homophobic you just...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 4

HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach Virus

Cardi B says she wants to go vegan after recently dealing with a stomach virus. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper discussed what's holding her back on Twitter with fans, Sunday. "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" Cardi asked her followers on Twitter.
iheart.com

Cardi B Gives A Sweet Update On Her 3-Month Old Baby Boy

The 29-year old mom of two may be booked and busy these days, but she never misses a moment to shine the spotlight on her babies. On Monday, Cardi took to Twitter to give an update on her baby boy, whom she gave birth to back in September with husband Offset. Cardi gushed about her little bundle of joy:
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper With Three Diamond Records

Cardi B has made history after officially receiving her third diamond-certified record for hit-track “I Like It.”. Not too long ago, the artist was celebrating her second diamond-certified record for her Maroon 5 song “Girls Like You.” Now, Cardi B has received her third diamond plaque, becoming the first female rapper to earn this feat. The track features Reggaetón stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny. To celebrate the moment, Cardi B took to Instagram to discuss her milestone. She wrote, “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo diamond record, a feature diamond record and now ANOTHER diamond record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr. I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record.”
hypefresh.co

Cardi B Says Kulture Is A Mini Version Of Herself

Celebrity kids can become just as famous as their parents. In fact, some even act just like their celebrity parents. Looks like 3-year-old Kuluture is following right in Cardi B’s steps when it comes to star power. Apparently, the mother and daughter love sharing the limelight. This Christmas, Cardi...
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Defends ‘Legend’ Lil Kim After She’s ‘Bullied & Mocked’ Online: ‘She Is So Sweet’

After Lil Kim took heat on social media for her new holiday song, Cardi B stepped in to defend the fellow rapper and called the intense criticism ‘heartbreaking.’. Lil Kim, 47, has been criticized on social media for her risqué new holiday song, “Big Santa Papi,” that plays on Nick Cannon‘s Miracles Across 125th Street. Fans have called out the rapper on Twitter for seducing Santa Clause in the visuals for the new song, as well as some of the naughty lyrics that go along with it. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Lil kim and this santa papi video…ENUFF. It’s embarrassing atp.”
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
American Songwriter

Cardi B Derides Homophobia on Social Media

In a social media post on Tuesday (January 4), rapper and performer Cardi B made her feelings clear when it comes to homophobia. The artist and businesswoman posted a message on Twitter, “Every bad bitch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly.”
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
ETOnline.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park

Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!. Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt...
iheart.com

Cardi B Makes Offset $2 Million Richer With A Gracious Birthday Present

When it comes to gift giving, Cardi B and Offset never disappoint. For the WAP rapper's 29th birthday, the Migos rapper purchased his wife a $1.5million six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa in the Dominican Republic, fully equipped with a swimming pool on the roof. Cardi upped the anti on Tuesday night, gifting her husband --and father of her two children -- a $2 million check for his 30th birthday.
Complex

Watch Cardi B Gift Offset an Oversized $2 Million Check for His Birthday

Cardi B decided to go all out this year for Offset’s 30th birthday, as she gifted the rapper a check for $2 million, TMZ reports. She made the reveal at Offset’s star-studded birthday bash, which the outlet described as “sneaker-themed.” Among the stars in attendance were Kanye West, Quavo, French Montana, and more.
95.5 FM WIFC

Cardi B announces her first project for ‘Playboy’

Three weeks after begin introduced as Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence, Cardi B has announced her first project for the iconic publication. “Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators,” the “Please Me” wrapper wrote on Instagram. The Centerfold website...
ETOnline.com

Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Steals the Show in Christmas Photoshoot

Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot. The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.
