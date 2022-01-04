ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can't start Windows 10 Pro in VMware Player 16

By karlarne
vmware.com
 5 days ago

The VMware Player will not run Windows 10. I have enrolled vmmon files. I uninstall the old version and installed VMware Player 16 successfully. I hope my log file kan be in help. Thank you very much. I can't figure out by myself what is...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 122 Replies. Expert. @MartyLVT I'm sorry you don't like the answer, but it is...
vmware.com

Can't delete connection rule for USB in workstation 15 pro

I'm using Workstation 15 Pro and i recently connected a USB to my VM which i would use a lot so i decided to check the remember my decision. Now after a week i need that USB in a different VM and i can't get it to connect. So i tried to go to the menu to see if i could delete connection rule and its not there. I checked the Removable Devices and status bar but i only have the option to dissconnect to host, change icon and show in status bar.
windowsreport.com

FIX: Can’t change static IP address & DNS server Windows 10

More and more computer users are looking for ways to enhance their computer privacy. Using dynamic IP addresses and private DNS servers are a great way to do that. If you can't change your static IP address and DNS servers on Windows 10, you can try forcing it from the Command Prompt or PowerShell. Discover more solutions.
windowsreport.com

FIX: Windows Defender service won’t start on Windows 10

If the Windows Defender cannot be started, you're left open to cyber-attacks and viruses. Make sure to remove or disable any third-party antivirus solutions on the device. Install the latest Windows and driver updates, and always keep them up-to-date. You could also perform a System File Check scan and let...
vmware.com

VMware Fusion has encountered an error and has shut down Windows.

Please forgive my rant. As I understand it... the fix for this is to disable 3D graphics. That might be a possible workaround (it's never a "fix" to disable a feature), but we can't possibly say that as there is pretty much no details here to go on. There are a variety of reasons on why you would see that error.
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation Pro 15.5 Multi monitor issue

For about a year I ran VMWare Workstation Pro 15.5 virtual machine with 4 monitors. 2 27" at the top and 2 32" at the bottom. I ran the virtual machine with just the two bottom monitors (32") Last month, the top, LEFT 27" monitor's HDMI cable got unplugged. Plugged...
vmware.com

Does VMware fusion pro run on Mac M1 chip?

I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 10...
xda-developers

How to add TPM on your VM for Windows 11: VMware, VirtualBox, Parallels Desktop, and Hyper-V

Windows 11 is a massive update, bringing a host of changes — ranging from a grand visual overhaul to enhancements like Microsoft Teams integration and support for running Android apps. When it comes to the system requirements for the new OS, Microsoft has made some significant changes as well. One of the more widely-criticized requirements is the need for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip. While that requirement is waived if you’re installing the current stable channel release of Windows 11 (Build 22000.x) in a virtual machine, Microsoft has started enforcing it on newer Dev channel builds.
vmware.com

Get started with ControlUp Remote DX and VMware Horizon

Recently, we announced two new additions to Advanced Monitoring for VMware Horizon Powered by ControlUp – Remote DX and Scoutbees. Today, we will focus on Remote DX and show you how easy it is to enable and use it to better manage virtual desktops and apps. To learn about Scoutbees, see our previous post, Day-One Horizon Monitoring with ControlUp Scoutbees.
vmware.com

VMware Workstation 16 Pro Guest can't connect over host VPN

I have a host Windows 10 system, my guest VM is CentOS 7. I have a VPN to connect to a remote server. When on the host and connected to the VPN I can connect and access the server. If I open a copy of my guest CentOS 7 VM migrated to virtual box with the VPN connected I am able to access the server from within the guest, but when using my guest CentOS 7 VM in Workstation Pro I cannot access the server, my internet works fine I can access any other site but I am not able to access the server. When I attempt too I get a 'DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN' error. I am not sure what the difference is between my VirtualBox setup and Workstation Pro, but both are set to NAT and one works but not the other. I have tried searching for answers and cant seem to find one that works.
vmware.com

VMware Fusion Player won't install on macOS Catalina 10.5.7

I downloaded the latest version of VM Fusion Player for macOS 15+, but the installer won't run on macOS Catalina 10.15.7. It says it requires macOS 11. The particular Mac I'm running on is stuck on Catalina. Installer version = 12.2.1. @dlhotka wrote:. Not for free. You can purchase a...
vmware.com

VMWare vCenter Configuration Service Won't Start

On or about the 25th of December, our vCenter Server stopped working. Almost none of the services are started as they all seem to reply on VMWare vCenter Configuration Service. In event viewer, under system, we have an error that says:. The VMware vCenter Configuration Service service terminated with the...
vmware.com

VMware attempts to open app on host instead of in guest

I'm not sure if I can explain properly what's going on. I'm running Windows 10 in a guest and Linux is the host. I've installed Java in the Windows guest. I'm running a Windows app in the guest that wants to launch Java and run a .jar file. I'm getting an error message dialog box that says:
vmware.com

FSlogix and UWP application compatibility awareness

Good afternoon, I wanted to inform the community of the below incase anyone runs into this situation. I don't have a resolution for this scenario right now. I just wanted to make everyone aware of the below. The below response is directly from Microsoft support. It is not possible to...
vmware.com

Full Screen

I have VMware Fusion 12 running windows 10 on macOS Monterey on 2020 apple MacBook Pro where the Mac resolution is 2560 x 1600. When I set the VM to fullscreen there are black vertical bars on each side of the display. I thought I could fix this by setting use full resolution to Retina display and automatically adjust size as well once windows is started change the resolution to 2560 x 1600 but the highest I see is 2048 x 1536.
vmware.com

VMware Directory Service start failure.

Problem with the VMware Directory Service failing to start. In the log file,. 2022-01-05T20:12:36.966Z:t@13080960:ERROR: Legacy data store is detected. Run schema patch (-u option) before running in normal mode. 2022-01-05T20:12:36.966Z:t@13080960:ERROR: Lotus Vmdird startup failed (9600) Any ideas on what this means? How to fix?. Thanks.
