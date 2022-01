Gwen Stefani is the first to admit that she didn’t fully understand what Blake Shelton was about when she first heard his name. It all began in September 2014 when Gwen joined The Voice for season 7. At the time, Blake and Adam Levine welcomed Gwen and Pharrell Williams as new Voice coaches, replacing Shakira and Usher. But as it turns out, the No Doubt leading lady had no idea who Blake was when she was given a red chair. So naturally, she took to the Internet to find out more about him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO