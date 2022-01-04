ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parole Board could be stripped of powers to release high-risk criminals

Cover picture for the articleParole Board decisions to release high-profile criminals could be vetoed by ministers under reform plans. Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, wants a shake-up of the board to prevent a repeat of scandals such as the release of Colin Pitchfork, the double child murderer, and the aborted plan to free John Worboys,...

The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquest hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
calcoastnews.com

Violent criminals in California ineligible for early release, court rules

The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that corrections officials do not need to consider early release for violent felons whose primary offense is considered nonviolent under state law. [LA Times]. In 2016, California voters passed Proposition 57, an initiative sponsored by then-Gov. Jerry Brown that allows the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board lists December recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia. Brandon Allen, theft of property under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation. Sevier. Johnny Stinson, burglary, possession of controlled substance with...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colin Pitchfork
Robert Buckland
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLA

State’s plan to allow for earlier releases from prison for repeat offenders halted by judge

A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Ellsworth American

Inmate seeks assisted suicide

ELLSWORTH — Cancer treatments, by most reports, are tough under the best of circumstances, but imagine if you were incarcerated and undergoing radiation and chemotherapy while shackled. Then returning to a jail cell instead of the comfort of your home. That’s the current situation for Larry Smith, 52, of...
ELLSWORTH, ME

