ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Getting started with Postgres in Docker

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a Postgres database in a Docker container for beginners. In this article we’ll spin up a Docker container with a pre-defined user and database. First we’ll create an .env file that’ll contain our database credentials. Then we’ll use this to spin up the container. In the last part I’ll show...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

How to change System Product Name in Windows 11

The Windows Settings panel displays an unusual item, System Product Name, under your computer name in Windows 11. However, if you want to change the Windows 11 System Product Name, here is how you can do that. It is possible to change the OEM information using Registry Editor. By default,...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Get started with Zyn-Fusion, an open source synthesizer

A wall of synth. That's what I dream of. Given the chance, on one wall of my office, I'd have a modular synthesizer that only Bob Moog himself could truly ever understand. Until I realize this dream, I make do with a very good approximation: Zyn-Fusion. Zyn-Fusion is the evolution...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postgres#Docker Compose
linuxtoday.com

Getting Started with Flutter on Linux Desktop

Software development is moving to better milestones thanks to Google’s effort in creating open-source UI software applications like Flutter. Flutter’s footprints are applicable in the development of numerous cross-platform applications by referencing a single codebase. Learn more here.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Getting Started With ArgoCD on your Kubernetes Cluster

A step-by-step guide to set up ArgoCD on your Kubernetes cluster and synchronize your resources with your GitHub repository. For this tutorial, you need an up and running Kubernetes cluster available. The easiest way is to set up a Vagrant VM with a K3s cluster, as shown in one of my other articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
urbanmatter.com

How to Keep Home Web Traffic Private and Secure

Nowadays, on average, every household has five to six devices connected to the internet simultaneously. This causes every household to have its home network. A home network is created when a group of devices is connected to the internet and each other. These devices usually include computers, smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, smart TVs, entertainment systems, and more.
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Nine Rules for Writing Python Extensions in Rust

One year ago, I got fed up with our package’s C++ extension. I rewrote it in Rust. The resulting extension was as fast a C/C++ but with better compatibility and safety. Along the way, I learned nine rules that can help you create better extension code:. Create a single...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

Cosine Similarity Explained Using Python

In this article we will discuss cosine similarity with examples of its application to product matching in Python. Cosine Similarity (Overview) Product Similarity using Python (Example) Conclusion. Introduction. A lot of interesting cases and projects in the recommendation engines field heavily relies on correctly identifying similarity between pairs of items...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
retechnology.com

Homesnap 101: Getting Started with Homesnap Pro

Join us for a live webinar on Homesnap Pro, the most comprehensive real estate platform on the market. In this course, you will learn how to use the basic Homesnap Pro features below to quickly find MLS listings. This LIVE interactive presentation will be hosted by one of Homesnap's Industry...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Networks and Neural Autoencoders as Dimensional Reduction Tools: Knime and Python

Now I will explore quite a similar path but I will use a Neural Network and a Neural Autoencoder, instead of the UMAP algorithm, for dimensional reduction. I will do that both within Knime, with Keras integration, environment and with TensorFlow in Python. After dimensional reduction, I will use DBSCAN to verify whether the clusters created by the neural networks can be identified…, or not. All codes and workflows will be shared.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

3 ways to deal with large datasets in Python

As a data scientist, I find myself more and more having to deal with “big data”. What I abusively call big data corresponds to datasets that, while not really that large, are large enough to make my computer struggle to process them and really slow everything down. This...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Power BI — An analogy with cupcakes!

A few tips on how to learn Power BI. If you are new to Power BI, it can be very confusing. There is Power BI, Power Query, DAX, M and the visualization store. There is also the Power BI cloud, reports and dashboards and dataflows. What exactly is going on?
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Use a Template to Use Docker with PHP

A few years ago, when Docker was emerging and very few people were using it, I started to work in a company where everything had been built in Docker. Over the years, I’ve learned how to set up Docker in a way it’s easy to use without needing to know every detail - which is interesting anyway-. Today I want to give you an easy-to-use template in order to use Docker with PHP, explained so you can understand how it works in just 10 minutes. The file structure is set up in a file called docker-compose.yaml.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Harnessing programming techniques to improve R scripts:

Automating repetitive tasks with loops and functions. Many R users get into R programming from a statistics background rather than a programming/software engineering background, having previously used software such as SPSS, Excel etc. As such they may not have an understanding of some of the programming techniques that can be leveraged to improve code. This can include making the code more modular which in turn makes it easier to find and resolve bugs, but also can be used to automate repetitive tasks, such as producing tables and plots etc.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Optimize fetching data from Neo4j with Apache Arrow

High-performance data retrieval from Neo4j with Apache Arrow. The year is 2022, and graph machine learning is one of the rising trends in data analytics. While Neo4j has a Graph Data Science library that supports multiple graph algorithms and machine learning workflows, sometimes you want to export data from Neo4j and run it through your favorite machine learning frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow. In that scenario, you want to be able to export data from Neo4j in a fast and scalable way. But, unfortunately, using the Neo4j Python driver is not the most efficient way of retrieving data. However, no need to worry, Dave Voutila has got your back. In the past couple of months, he has been developing an Apache Arrow plugin for Neo4j.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Replace Python Lists and Make Your Code Orders of Magnitude Faster!

No fancy libraries and no complicated engineering, just one data structure — hash tables. Every beginner programmer loves for-loops because of their utility and how easy they are to understand. Similarly, everyone loves arrays. However more often than not, we start using arrays for everything without giving it a second thought. We take classes on data structures but when it comes to practicing what has been learnt, we fall short. It was only until recently that I caught myself falling into this trap. I was working with a programming task trying to challenge myself to write efficient and fast code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Crack Python Errors Like a Pro

Indeed, Python has initially attracted academics and professionals who use coding as a way to prototype their ideas, to demonstrate concepts, and to implement proof-of-concepts. Nowadays, Python has already conquered many fields of software applications including Devops scripting, Machine Learning ( NumPy, pandas, sklearn, and Tensorflow and Web backends (Django and Flask).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

ANSYS in a Python Web App, Part 1: Post Processing with PyDPF

In this article I’ll walk through using PyDPF, Dash & Dash-VTK to build a web app that loads and plots results from a few PyDPF examples. You can see the full files (notebook and Dash app) in this GitHub repository. While its grown a lot since its debut, you...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

22 predictions about the Software Development trends in 2022

In only a few days, we will say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year: 2022. After the disastrous, pandemic-hit 2020, 2021 was a year of resiliency and fight-back for humanity. Thanks to technological advancements, countries were able to vaccinate people en masse. For the Software Development and IT industry, 2021 was a significant year as expected.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy