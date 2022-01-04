Getting started with Postgres in Docker

High-performance data retrieval from Neo4j with Apache Arrow. The year is 2022, and graph machine learning is one of the rising trends in data analytics. While Neo4j has a Graph Data Science library that supports multiple graph algorithms and machine learning workflows, sometimes you want to export data from Neo4j and run it through your favorite machine learning frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow. In that scenario, you want to be able to export data from Neo4j in a fast and scalable way. But, unfortunately, using the Neo4j Python driver is not the most efficient way of retrieving data. However, no need to worry, Dave Voutila has got your back. In the past couple of months, he has been developing an Apache Arrow plugin for Neo4j.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO