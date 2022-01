I thoroughly enjoyed the tenure of my MBA degree; I loved each and every subject to the core and was able to connect the dots around how knowledge of each of the subject will help me become a better manager having a strong holistic view. However, there was one subject for which I never bothered to enter the classroom — that was business ethics. I was strongly opinionated that ethics can’t be taught. Every person has a varying degree of it which is a function of his/her value system. For me, maybe stealing a pen is ok but stealing a car is not. For someone else it could be different.

