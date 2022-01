No fancy libraries and no complicated engineering, just one data structure — hash tables. Every beginner programmer loves for-loops because of their utility and how easy they are to understand. Similarly, everyone loves arrays. However more often than not, we start using arrays for everything without giving it a second thought. We take classes on data structures but when it comes to practicing what has been learnt, we fall short. It was only until recently that I caught myself falling into this trap. I was working with a programming task trying to challenge myself to write efficient and fast code.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO