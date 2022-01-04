ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQXX: An Electric Car With 1,000KM Of Range And Futuristic Technology

By Alex Harrington
GTNationEd
GTNationEd
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a long time since the idea of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX was first mentioned. But finally, we’ve been shown the full car just hours after a teaser. And while this is an exciting time – a glimpse into the future of Mercedes – we’ve been promised that this car...

www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Mercedes' sleek, electric Vision EQXX concept claims 620-mile range

Mercedes kicked off the new year Monday with its Vision EQXX concept, a long-range electric halo vehicle for the German brand. The aerodynamic EQXX packs a similar-size battery as Mercedes’ current, full-size production EQS sedan into a compact chassis about the size of the entry-level, gas-powered Mercedes CLA Class. Introduced ahead of this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, EQXX is also stuffed with a full-dash infotainment screen and virtuous, sustainable materials prized by green customers.
CARS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Motor#Mercedes Benz Eqxx#Mercedes Benz Vision Eqxx#German#American#Eqs#Tesla Model S
GTNationEd

Toyota And Lexus Reveal 15 New All-Electric Concepts For Future Production

Toyota’s conference on its future EV strategy was a surprising gold mine of new concept cars that illustrate Toyota’s future in the all-electric market. CEO Akio Toyoda was there to reveal not one, not even three, but fifteen new EVs of all different sizes and styles wielding both Toyota and Lexus badges. There was a large mix of vehicles that we’ll talk through in this article, including sports cars, SUVs, trucks, and more value-orientated hatchbacks. It’s safe to say, Toyota’s future is looking bright.
CARS
T3.com

Mercedes Vision EQXX set to smash range for EVs

Mercedes unveiled its most efficient vehicle to date ahead of the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. While its presence will now be virtual at the show (like ours), due to the pandemic, the reveal still impresses. The Mercedes Vision EQXX is just a prototype but...
CARS
designboom.com

mercedes-benz unveils VISION EQXX, its most efficient electric vehicle yet

The team at mercedes-benz today unveiled its VISION EQXX, celebrating its most efficient electric vehicle yet. the news marks an exciting leap forward toward better range for the electric era — the car can reach 620 miles on one charge while avoiding the introduction of a bigger and heavier battery. this means that the vehicle can travel even further with less.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
wardsauto.com

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Range-Busting Vision EQXX EV Concept

Mercedes-Benz pivots to a digital reveal of the electric-powered Vision EQXX as the automaker claims the wind-cheating sedan concept sets new levels of efficiency with a range of more than 620 miles (1,000 km) on the WLTP test procedure. The Vision EQXX was to have been unveiled at the 2022...
CARS
MySanAntonio

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: 1,000-Kilometer EV With Mushroom Seat Leather

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX electric concept unveiled at this week’s Consumer Electronic Show could set a benchmark for EV efficiency with 620 miles range per charge, or 1,000 kilometers. The coupe-like sedan features a highly aero-efficient design and a lighter, smaller battery pack than existing Mercedes EVs. It also...
MERCEDES, TX
BMW BLOG

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a Lightweight, 1,000 km EV Sedan

The Tesla Model 3 has been on sale for what seems like forever now and it’s only just now getting true competition, in the form of the BMW i4 and Polestar 2. However, Mercedes-Benz wants to get in on the action and produce its own small EV sedan. Except, in typical Mercedes-Benz fashion, it’s a bit overkill. Welcome the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Motorious

Ram All-Electric Truck Will Be Last

The pressure is on for Stellantis as once again it finds itself on the wrong side of a hot industry trend, this time all-electric full-size pickup trucks. Out of major manufacturers, Ford jumped out first, revealing the F-150 Lightning, followed by Chevrolet showing off the Silverado EV this week. Now people are asking when Ram is going to ride the lightning and join the all-electric fad.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Okai Neon light-up electric scooter offers display and light technology and a 40 km range

Light up your commutes with the Okai Neon light-up electric scooter. Featuring display and light technology, it offers adjustable atmospheric lights on the front tube and under the desk for a cool ride. Furthermore, this light-up electric scooter’s rear in-frame suspension technology allows you to cruise smoothly. All the while, the rear shocks absorb any impact from uneven road surfaces. Foldable in just 1 second, the Okai Neon is perfect for taking on public transportation and then continuing your journey without any pollution. Moreover, its high-resolution, circular screen displays important information at a glance to keep you on track. So you can easily see your speed, battery life, drive mode (with 3 options available), and light conditions. Finally, this eScooter reaches up to 25 km/h and travels up to 40 km on a single charge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GTNationEd

GTNationEd

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy