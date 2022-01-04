ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Ben Smith and why is he leaving the New York Times?

By Julia Elbaba
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

BEN Smith is an American journalist at The New York Times.

Smith, who is a media columnist for the outlet, has decided to leave the news company, The New York Times reported on January 4, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlxKE_0dckXFIM00
Smith is a media columnist for The New York Times Credit: Getty

Who is Ben Smith and why is he leaving the New York Times?

Ben Smith was born November 4, 1976, making him 45 years old.

Smith is a media columnist for The New York Times. He has been working there since 2020.

The New York Times reported on January 4, 2022, that Smith was leaving The Times to start a “new global news organization."

Smith will be taking on the project with Justin Smith, 52, who is reportedly stepping down as chief executive of Bloomberg.

Before The New York Times, Smith worked as the editor-in-chief for BuzzFeed News from 2011 to 2020.

Before BuzzFeed News, he wrote for Politico for three years.

In 1999, Smith graduated from Yale University, where he wrote for The Yale Herald and The New Journal magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLPXA_0dckXFIM00
Smith said he wanted to create a news environment that broke news with 'new formats of storytelling' Credit: Getty

What did Ben Smith say about leaving The New York Times?

In an interview, Smith said he wanted to create a news environment that broke news with “new formats of storytelling.”

The type of news the newsroom would be producing has not been revealed.

Smith said: “There are 200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us.

“That’s who we see as our audience.”

He added: “The pressures of social media and polarization have a lot of news organizations talking down to their audience.”

He also revealed the project would emphasize building individual journalists.

“The talent model for journalism is pretty broken,” Smith said.

“Audiences feel really connected to the person writing the story or making the video. That’s a challenge for big institutions.”

Is Ben Smith married?

Smith married Latvian publisher Liena Zagare in 2022.

The pair have three children but their names and genders are unknown.

The family lives in Brooklyn, NY.

