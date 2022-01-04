ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson Isn’t Doing Dry January At Clarkson’s Farm: “I’m Going To Drink January Dry”

By Alex Harrington
 1 day ago

While many of us refrain from drinking alcohol after a heavy Christmas, Jeremy Clarkson has posted a hilarious video to his lager’s Instagram account to prove that he is indeed not taking part in Dry January. Only a month or so ago, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter revealed a...

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

