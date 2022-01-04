ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Ferrari P4/5 Being Expertly Detailed In This Incredibly Satisfying Video

By Steven Douglas
 2 days ago
The Ferrari P4/5 was built for James Glickenhaus over 15 years ago. Despite this, it’s one of the most recognisable Ferraris ever to be built. But while some may keep this one-off in a garage or even museum, Glickenhaus drives his often. Luckily for one of our favourite car detailers Larry...

