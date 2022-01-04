Romelu Lukaku Outlines His Chelsea Commitments After Recent Comments Saga

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has outlined his commitments at the club after the recent saga surrounding comments he made about his unhappiness in west London.

The Blues man spoke to Sky Sport Italia last month, and his comments revealing that he was unhappy with his situation at the club caused a lot of anger amongst the fanbase.

He has now issued an apology to the Chelsea fans about the remarks he made.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he outlined the commitments he has to the club as he looks to win back the fanbase's trust.

"They (Chelsea fans) don't need to question that (my commitment). If you see, I always said I wanted to come here and be successful. That's why I signed a five year deal.

"Chelsea is a club that is equal to success. All the players that come here are winning. I have a special passion for this club, I want to achieve that with this football club. I want to win here for many years.

"That's why I signed a five year deal. I want to show my commitment in training every day and in games for this football club."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Thomas Tuchel dropped the 28-year-old from the Chelsea squad that faced Liverpool in their Premier League draw on Sunday.

It is also believed that the Belgian international apologised to the boss for the fallout from the interview, and he could make a return to the side in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

