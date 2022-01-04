ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Outlines His Chelsea Commitments After Recent Comments Saga

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has outlined his commitments at the club after the recent saga surrounding comments he made about his unhappiness in west London.

The Blues man spoke to Sky Sport Italia last month, and his comments revealing that he was unhappy with his situation at the club caused a lot of anger amongst the fanbase.

He has now issued an apology to the Chelsea fans about the remarks he made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHzLY_0dckW8sd00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he outlined the commitments he has to the club as he looks to win back the fanbase's trust.

"They (Chelsea fans) don't need to question that (my commitment). If you see, I always said I wanted to come here and be successful. That's why I signed a five year deal.

"Chelsea is a club that is equal to success. All the players that come here are winning. I have a special passion for this club, I want to achieve that with this football club. I want to win here for many years.

"That's why I signed a five year deal. I want to show my commitment in training every day and in games for this football club."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XkKt_0dckW8sd00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Thomas Tuchel dropped the 28-year-old from the Chelsea squad that faced Liverpool in their Premier League draw on Sunday.

It is also believed that the Belgian international apologised to the boss for the fallout from the interview, and he could make a return to the side in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. It's the opening round for the Blues, while the non-league side have had to win three games to get to the third round. They beat Curzon Ashton in the fourth qualifying round, before seeing off Southend United and Salford City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t need ‘pampering’ to sign new Chelsea contract, Thomas Tuchel claims

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any “pampering” as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new Stamford Bridge contract.Rudiger’s deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen on his services.The commanding centre-back has excelled under Tuchel and Chelsea remain determined to convince him to stay in west London.But the Blues boss believes actions will speak louder than words when it comes to the quest to retain the 49-cap defender.“I don’t know if it helps if I take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Club#Sky Sport Italia#Belgian#Tottenham Hotspur
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea. The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
716
Followers
5K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy