Premier League

Report: Antonio Rudiger is 'Not an Option' for Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Contract Standoff

By Nick Emms
 1 day ago

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is no longer an option for Real Madrid despite being out of contract and available on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The defender was heavily linked with the Spanish giants with latest reports stating that Los Blancos were preparing a final push for the Chelsea man.

However as per Mario Cortegana via MadridXtra, the defender is not an option for Real Madrid and will not be signed in June.

The report continues to state that discussions have not progressed with Rudiger's representatives and the signing has now been 'discarded'.

Previous reports have suggested that Real Madrid have spoken to the player's representatives but it appears that this has led nowhere and the Spanish club will withdraw their interest in the German.

Rudiger had previously expressed that he is happy in west London, but upon finding out how much money his teammates are earning, he felt he deserved earning more.

It is believed that he values himself as worth £200,000-per-week, £60,000-per-week more than the club are willing to offer him.

Talks will likely resume between Chelsea and Rudiger, with Thomas Tuchel providing an update in his latest press conference.

“I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough," he said. "It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet. As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication.

"He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding. There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

