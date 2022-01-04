ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Merson rips into 'embarrassing' Manchester United after their defeat by Wolves... as he insists they 'missed the boat with Antonio Conte' and 'need to act fast' to sort out a permanent manager after Ralf Rangnick

Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Paul Merson has delivered a damning verdict of Manchester United's miserable display against Wolves, labelling the Old Trafford side 'embarrassing'.

Ralf Rangnick suffered his first defeat as interim manager at the club as United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves thanks to an 82nd-minute Joao Moutinho strike.

Merson has described that United performance on Monday night as 'embarrassing,' after they were outclassed by the West Midlands side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kvsx_0dckUaFC00
Paul Merson has described Manchester United's display against Wolves as 'embarrassing' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEDcP_0dckUaFC00
The Red Devils were outplayed by Wolves on home soil as they fell to a below-par 1-0 defeat

In his column for Sky Sports, the Soccer Saturday panellist said: 'It was embarrassing for Manchester United. Embarrassing.

'Watching the game, I'd go as far as cringeworthy. United had no plan and it was like the players were just going out and doing whatever they wanted. They were playing their own game.'

He added: 'I've never really seen anything like it from Manchester United. It's worrying. This is Man Utd and they got absolutely ripped to shreds against Wolves at Old Trafford.'

Merson also said that Manchester United 'missed the boat' with Antonio Conte and were 'lazy' not to go for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJa7i_0dckUaFC00
Merson says Manchester United were 'lazy' not to pursue Antonio Conte as manager 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKOor_0dckUaFC00
Merson says there is not much Ralf Rangnick can do during his short stint as interim boss 

The Italian had been linked with the United job towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spell as manager.

United opted to give the Norwegian more time, while Tottenham wasted no time by sacking Nuno Espirito Santo and immediately appointing Conte.

Not long after, United sacked Solskjaer and appointed Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

Merson said: 'When you look at Tottenham now, it was just lazy from United that they didn't go for him.

'Spurs are a completely different team now. He's come in and he's spoken, and how can you not listen to a guy like Conte. He's won the league everywhere he's been. He comes in and he doesn't mess about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSBTT_0dckUaFC00
Merson says United need to act quickly to find a permanent manager going forward

'On the other hand, Rangnick is at United for just six months. What can he do in that time?'

Merson has also insisted Manchester United should go out and 'buy a manager' as a matter of priority.

He said: 'It is one of the things I just don't get with football. It's all about money, transfers and bringing in players, but nobody ever pays the big bucks to go and get a manager.

'If they do, everyone is talking about how much they cost, but if you haven't got the manager you aren't winning anything, in my opinion. Manchester United need to act and fast.'

Daily Mail

Community Policy