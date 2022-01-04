ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tuesday Things.

howsweeteats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Sooo excited for citrus season. Give me all the savory citrus recipes. 2. I still haven’t tried pasta chips! Want to try this week. 3. This past weekend a bottle of perfume exploded on me. Spilled on me! Went IN MY MOUTH. It was...

www.howsweeteats.com

Wickenburg Sun

And another thing ...

Well, we’re far enough into 2022 that the tree is out of the house and the lights are down. They ARE down, aren’t they? OK, let’s just say they’re no longer being turned on at dusk and leave it at that. So how ‘bout that pesky resolution?
WEIGHT LOSS
virginialiving.com

The Sweetest Thing

A Richmond micro-bakery offers irresistible indulgences. On market days, fans of Jenna Foti’s scones, cookies, cakes, and morning buns know to get there early before her supply runs out. Foti launched Richmond’s Saltncinnamon bakery in 2020, offering small batch baked goods made with high-quality ingredients. “Our products are truly local and made with lots of love,” she says.
RICHMOND, VA
howsweeteats.com

Currently Crushing On.

Happy new year! It’s the first crushing on post of the season, woohoo! Excited to share all the goods I found on the internet this week. This week on the blog, I shared my annual list of my favorite healthier dinner ideas. There are over 250 meal ideas which add up to 36 weeks of menu plans! I also shared this incredible emerald kale salad which is a new favorite for us. These hot honey buffalo chicken wraps are incredible (can’t believe how many of you have made them!) and this sour cream banana bread is on repeat for us.
LIFESTYLE
howsweeteats.com

8 Favorite Cozy Recipes For January.

Sharing some of my best cozy recipes for cold January nights! I love making these recipes for my family when we need a cozy meal to warm up the soul. It’s cold and comfort food is the name of the game!. Earlier this week I shared a ton (over...
RECIPES
#Citrus
encorekalamazoo.com

First Things

Start the new year off with a feel-good show that has catchy tunes and tap dancing as the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre performs the musical Dames at Sea. The show, directed by Tony Humrichouser, follows the cast of the next Broadway hit sensation, starring a temperamental diva, Mona Kent (played by Brittin Schumaker), as the naïve Ruby steps off the bus from Utah. With nothing but tap shoes in her suitcase and determination to become a Broadway star, Ruby, played by Ivy McCord in her Civic debut, lands a job in the chorus just before the producer announces that the theater must be torn down.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beanie Mania’: TV Review

The Beanie Babies craze of the late ’90s wasn’t exactly a scam, but there were surely scam-adjacent elements. The community of collectors buying and selling and hoarding the lovable plush creations wasn’t exactly a cult, but there were surely cult-adjacent elements. The entire phenomenon wasn’t exactly birthed around the Internet, but it surely thrived thanks to adjacency to the earliest offshoots of online commerce. Yemisi Brookes’ new HBO feature Beanie Mania isn’t, therefore, exactly like seemingly every other TV documentary released in 2021, but it’s adjacent to every cult, scam and cyber-curiosity portrait that we’ve collectively fixated on. At only 80...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
kxrb.com

Check Out This Minnesota Ice Maze Set to Open Next Week

The largest ice maze in the entire United States is only a short drive away. But it's much more than a maze. With all of the unique activities, this place has to offer, your family could spend the entire day here. The Zephyr Theatre's Ice Palace Maze opens on January...
STILLWATER, MN
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Makes Snow Angels in a Floral Puffer Jacket & Classic Winter Boots

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fun video of herself playing in the snow while sporting a chic look. Posting a clip set to the soundtrack of The B-52’s song “Private Idaho,” the award-winning actress can be seen skipping around and making snow angels. She cheekily captioned the post: “My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed… it will snow. I think it worked!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) From the head down, the 45-year-old “Legally Blonde” star showed off...
BEAUTY & FASHION

