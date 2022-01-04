Tuesday Things.

Start the new year off with a feel-good show that has catchy tunes and tap dancing as the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre performs the musical Dames at Sea. The show, directed by Tony Humrichouser, follows the cast of the next Broadway hit sensation, starring a temperamental diva, Mona Kent (played by Brittin Schumaker), as the naïve Ruby steps off the bus from Utah. With nothing but tap shoes in her suitcase and determination to become a Broadway star, Ruby, played by Ivy McCord in her Civic debut, lands a job in the chorus just before the producer announces that the theater must be torn down.
