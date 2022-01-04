Noisy Pixel Picks: Nathan’s Top Five Games of 2021

I think I should stop commenting on the state of the year generally in my Game of the Year round-ups because the last few years have shown that basically, the general trend seems to be “everything will keep getting worse”. At least 2021 was essentially “more of the same” in that regard, although for video games it was an especially turbulent and upsetting year, with the reveal of widespread abuse taking place at a myriad of major game studios and publishers, such as Activision-Blizzard. Games, as a business, have serious structural problems which need addressing, and fast. Despite this, the range and quality of games which got released this year was as strong as ever, if not stronger than 2020. Here’s a look at my personal top favourites.
Comments / 0