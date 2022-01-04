ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Reuters#Omicron#Rystad Energy#Eia S#Api S#The White House#United Icap
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

Hedge funds bought oil futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months in the final week of 2021. Portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices following November’s Omicron scare. The two major crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have already fully recovered from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil prices rose by 1% early on Wednesday, with Brent Crude topping $80 per barrel, after OPEC+ signaled confidence in oil demand through the Omicron wave and reiterated its view that the variant’s impact on fuel consumption would likely be “mild and short-lived.”. As of 10:02 a.m. EST...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil slips from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.17 a barrel, as of 0727 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.27 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Shore News Network

Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest, Libyan outages

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. The global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.4%, to $81.89 a barrel, by 1054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON (Reuters) – Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe’s bourses fell heavily after Wall Street’s...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

OPEC Output Boost Severely Limited

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day in December. OPEC made only part of its planned production increase last month, with supplies hampered by disruptions in two of the group’s African members. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as U.S. crude stocks decline, but gasoline supplies climb sharply

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 4.4 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.4 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported weekly inventory increases of 10.1 million barrels for gasoline and 4.4 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 1.9 million barrels each for the gasoline and distillate categories. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.6 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy