ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell nomination next Tuesday

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The Senate Banking Committee will consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
wsau.com

U.S. lawmakers weigh new COVID-19 stimulus funding -report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers are discussing another possible round of COVID-19 stimulus spending for businesses, seeking to blunt the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Early efforts by Democratic and Republican lawmakers have focused primarily on authorizing billions of dollars to help...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Senate#Reuters
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renews Bedoya’s Nomination to FTC, Teeing Up Senate Vote

President Joe Biden resubmitted a nomination for Georgetown University law professor. to be a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. The move allows the U.S. Senate to take steps toward voting on Bedoya’s nomination, which expired in December as Congress took off for its year-end break. Bedoya is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK Day

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Schumer promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
arcamax.com

Capitol riot panel weighs televised hearings in prime time

WASHINGTON — The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is considering holding televised hearings during prime evening viewing hours so that the public can have “the best opportunity” to hear testimony and evaluate evidence, the panel’s chairman said. “Maybe a series of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

U.S. Senate must pass the EQUAL Act

It’s time to right the wrong of the crack-powder sentencing disparity. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, many Black and Brown voters remained hopeful that the Biden administration and the new Congress would live up to promises made on the campaign trail to reform our broken criminal justice system. Many voters of color and progressive voters, in particular, pressed presidential candidates on everything from policing to sentencing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GV Wire

Senate Confirms Biden’s 40th Judge, Tying a Reagan-Era Record

The Senate confirmed President Biden’s 40th federal judicial nominee early on Saturday morning, the most judges confirmed in a president’s first year in the last 40 years. In a pre-dawn mad dash before leaving Washington for the holidays, lawmakers confirmed 10 district court judges, bringing the year-end total to 40 and notching an achievement not seen since former President Ronald Reagan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy