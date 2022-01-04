A milder Wednesday, still the potential for some snow Thursday night

THURSDAY: Sunshine then increasing clouds. High: 38. THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow at times from late evening on. Low: 27. After a mild December, winter is alive and well in early January. We've been much colder this week, and the cold is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Coastal areas of South Jersey and Delaware saw over a foot of snow on Monday. And we're tracking the chance for a more widespread albeit a lighter snowfall for everyone Thursday night. Wednesday started off a little dicey for some, mainly across parts of the Delaware Valley and New Jersey and working towards New York City, as a little bit of freezing drizzle popped up mostly across these aforementioned areas. As we know it doesn’t take much ice to create slick travel and that was certainly the case for the aforementioned areas this morning. Otherwise, for many of us, Wednesday was mostly cloudy with afternoon highs getting a little warmer compared to the last couple days reaching the upper 30s to low and mid 40s. This will be followed by a dry and seasonably chilly Thursday. That next snow chance will be a quick hitter and likely bring a few inches to most of us Thursday night, and will be followed by more cold air for the upcoming weekend. A cold front moving in on Sunday looks to bring some showers, but it may be cold enough at the onset of those showers Sunday morning to see a little sleet and freezing rain.

DELAWARE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO