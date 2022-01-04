A milder Wednesday, still the potential for some snow Thursday night
By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
1 day ago
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and seasonably cold. Low: 22. WEDNESDAY: Spotty freezing rain and rain in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. High: 43. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 29. FORECAST SUMMARY. Tuesday got off to a fairly frigid start as many saw widespread frost...
(WSAZ) - It’s been a while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.
(WSAZ) - The forces of nature are coming into alignment for the first important snowfall of the season. Cold air and a southern storm are expected to add up for an impacting event for travel, school and athletic schedules. Under the cover of darkness Wednesday a cold northwest wind will...
Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- While Monday’s prediction of snow turned out to be dud, the borough and surrounding areas are projected to see snowfall that could affect the morning commute Friday. Forecasters say the fast-moving storm could drop between 3 to 6 inches of snow across the NYC area....
Our first cold blast has arrived. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Look for north winds relaxing Wednesday afternoon. Arctic air arrives Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the single digits and low teens. However, the winds will be strong...
Although the icy glaze weather forecasters feared would create slick conditions Wednesday morning failed to materialize, there will be another opportunity for potentially disruptive wintry weather to occur later this week, they said. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lehigh and Northampton counties for 2...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
The Washington, D.C., area isn’t done digging out after Monday’s major snowstorm, but Storm Team4 is already tracking another chance for snow later this week. One to 4 inches of snow could fall between late Thursday and early Friday morning, Storm Team4 says. Monday’s storm dumped more than...
There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re tracking another round of measurable snow the timing of which is set to impact our Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. Snow will begin to...
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to take effect Thursday night and last into early Friday morning for more snow on the way to Maryland.
The National Weather Service has released a map for the potential of snow on Thursday night into Friday morning. Per the map, 2-3” of snow is expected for central and upper MoCo while 3-4” is expected for southern MoCo (Bethesda/Silver Spring). Many weather apps are showing a 3-6”...
Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
THURSDAY: Sunshine then increasing clouds. High: 38. THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow at times from late evening on. Low: 27. After a mild December, winter is alive and well in early January. We've been much colder this week, and the cold is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Coastal areas of South Jersey and Delaware saw over a foot of snow on Monday. And we're tracking the chance for a more widespread albeit a lighter snowfall for everyone Thursday night. Wednesday started off a little dicey for some, mainly across parts of the Delaware Valley and New Jersey and working towards New York City, as a little bit of freezing drizzle popped up mostly across these aforementioned areas. As we know it doesn’t take much ice to create slick travel and that was certainly the case for the aforementioned areas this morning. Otherwise, for many of us, Wednesday was mostly cloudy with afternoon highs getting a little warmer compared to the last couple days reaching the upper 30s to low and mid 40s. This will be followed by a dry and seasonably chilly Thursday. That next snow chance will be a quick hitter and likely bring a few inches to most of us Thursday night, and will be followed by more cold air for the upcoming weekend. A cold front moving in on Sunday looks to bring some showers, but it may be cold enough at the onset of those showers Sunday morning to see a little sleet and freezing rain.
San Antonio temperatures are about to go on another roller coaster ride as cold fronts are expected Thursday and Sunday. After this week's warming trend, temperatures will drop into the low 30s late Thursday, January 6, and continue into Friday as another cold front blows in, according to the National Weather Service. NWS expects a low of 32 degrees on Friday and high of 57 degrees.
Comments / 0