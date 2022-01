TULSA, Okla. – Matt Wood Racing officials have announced its six-car line up for the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals inside the Tulsa Expo Center on Jan. 10-15. All six drivers this year will be making a return trip to the Tulsa Expo Center with Matt Wood Racing as Shane Golobic, Colby Copeland, Ryan Bernal and Mitchel Moles are set for their third Chili Bowl with the California based team as Zeb Wise and Australian youngster Kaidon Brown are geared up for their second chase for the Golden Driller with MWR.

