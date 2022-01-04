ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Fixes ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakes

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrived on HBO Max this weekend, offering a nostalgic treat for fans as they rung in the new year. But very shortly after its premiere, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans were quick to notice a couple of mistakes — which the streamer has now...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Complex

The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion’ Special

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The beloved cast and crew commemorated the occasion by reuniting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiering on HBO Max on Saturday, Jan. 1. Harry Potter fans will be kicking off the new year filled with nostalgia as they watch Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) head back to where it all started more than two decades ago. The trio became worldwide icons when the movie was released in November 2001, but they had no idea how suddenly their lives would change.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

Keanu Reeves to Star In Scorsese Produced ‘Devil in the White City’ Series

Hulu's upcoming series The Devil in the White City may have found its star. According to Deadline, Keanu Reeves is now in talks to play the lead role in the TV adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel. The plot follows the real-life story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and Henry H. Holmes (a pharmacist and serial killer), whose paths intertwine at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American#Entertainment Weekly
92.9 NIN

The Book of Boba Fett: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett is titled “The Tribes of Tattooine.” Last week’s was called “Stranger in a Strange Land.” Combined, they suggest a Biblical interpretation to the show so far. The phrase “stranger in a strange land” dates back to the Old Testament, where it was used to describe Moses — who later united the 12 tribes of Israel and led them out of bondage. So is Boba Fett going to united the various warring factions of Tattooine over the course of the series?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Have Some Thoughts After Robert Pattinson Misses The Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Reunion Special

Putting together a reunion special like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has to be one hell of a feat. To bring together so many actors from the cast, two decades after they first created magic with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was probably really hard. But who said logistics should get in the way of a friendly roast; especially when Robert Pattinson’s absence from the proceedings certainly left some fans with thoughts?
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

Lumos! Harry Potter Fans Will Love This iPhone Hack

IPhones have a lot of great features that can be very useful. We are always learning cool new hacks and there is one that I learned this week that every Harry Potter fan will want to immediately try out. It's amazing the number of cool hacks that are available on...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘Filmed in 2019’: Harry Potter fans react to way Return to Hogwarts distances itself from JK Rowling

Harry Potter fans have reacted to the reunion episode’s decision to distance itself from JK Rowling.The special, which was released on New Year’s Day (1 January), features interviews from the cast and directors of the film series, who were interviewed especially for the episode.However, Rowling’s appearances noticeably feature the caption “filmed in 1999” and account for less than 30 seconds screen time.The author was not invited to share any new insights for the episode, which saw the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Instead, her appearance was taken from archival footage filmed for the Warner...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Emma Watson addresses Emma Roberts photo mix-up in Return to Hogwarts: ‘I was not this cute’

Harry Potters fans have been delighted by Emma Watson’s response to the “hilarious” Emma Roberts photo mix-up in the new reunion special. On Saturday (1 January), social media user Vee Delmonico discovered that a childhood picture of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was shown by mistake during a segment about Watson (who played Hermione Granger).Shortly after Delmonico’s post gathered steam online, HBO Max acknowledged the error and re-released Return to Hogwarts without the misidentified photograph. On Wednesday (5 January), Watson posted the photo of Roberts sitting at a table with Minnie Mouse ears – which had erroneously appeared...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
92.9 NIN

James Gunn Wants to do a Modern ‘Knight Rider’ With David Hasselhoff

Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Also known as Knight Rider, the ’80s TV show about David Hasselhoff fighting crime with his talking car. However you describe it, Knight Rider has remained a surprisingly durable force in pop culture for 40 years. Introduced in 1982’s series created by Glen A. Larson, the concept has been revived numerous times. There have been two different rival series, one called Team Knight Rider and another just named Knight Rider, and three different TV movies, including a Knight Rider 2000 and a Knight Rider 2010.
MOVIES
