Ed Sheeran has hopped on a remix of Fireboy DML’s hit “Peru,” which the Nigerian singer released this past summer. The pair also shared the new video for their remix on Christmas Eve. Sheeran previously teased the collaboration in an interview with Elton John (via NME), revealing that after hearing the “earworm” single, “I recorded a verse for it… and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas. So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO