Seth Meyers Cancels Week of Shows After Testing Positive For Covid

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
Late Night With Seth Meyers returned from holiday break on Monday with a new episode, with remote guests Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us and David Byrne from the Broadway show American Utopia. But that was the last new episode Late Night will be airing...

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Debra Messing tests positive for COVID-19

Debra Messing has tested positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old actress has revealed she has contracted the coronavirus and plans to either "beautify" or "sleep" as she quarantines for the next 10 days, including New Year's Eve (12.31.21). Taking to Instagram on Thursday (12.30.21), she wrote: "I’m COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Breakthrough Covid, Misses ‘The View’ Return

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid and missed the show’s return today from its holiday break. Goldberg’s co-hosts – Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro – appeared remotely from their homes today in what is expected to be a temporary return to the Covid shutdown format. The daytime show has aired live from ABC’s Manhattan studio since the start of its season in September. Behar, filling in today as moderator for the absent Goldberg, said Goldberg tested positive for Covid over the holiday break. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive For COVID-19, ‘The Tonight Show’ Unaffected

In his grand return, Jimmy Fallon shared a bit of startling news. The Tonight Show host told his audience that had tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday break. “On the first day of our holiday break, I tested positive for [COVID-19]. I was vaccinated and [I received a COVID-19 booster shot], which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he wrote on Instagram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
92.9 NIN

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian actor, 53, shared the news to social media on Tuesday morning. As a result, the Broadway revival of Meridith Wilson's The Music Man has cancelled performances through January 1. On January 2, the show will resume with an understudy in Jackman's role of Harold Hill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
