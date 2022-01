If you're kicking off 2022 by doing Dry January, you may feel at a loss when Friday night rolls around. If you used to head straight to the bar for happy hour, how are you going to fill your time now? Sure, some people will tell you to go for a nice and healthy hike, but it's January, it's dark, and it's cold, so, yeah, no. You could also go out to eat, but if you're afraid you'll be tempted by the cocktail menu or side-eyed by a disappointed server when you stick to soda, your options may be limited to places that dish up round-the-clock breakfast fare. Worry not: When you're in the mood for a more adult-friendly atmosphere minus the booze, you just might want to check out a sober bar.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO