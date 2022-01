Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's special "Monday Night Football" broadcast and said he told Ben Roethlisberger to "embrace the evening" for potentially the last home start of the quarterback's career. Later in the night, Snoop Dogg -- one of this year's Super Bowl halftime headliners and a longtime Steelers fan -- further churned the rumor mill regarding Big Ben's future, suggesting Roethlisberger will, in fact, retire following the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO